United Kingdom

US and UK Launch Airstrikes on Houthi Rebels After Red Sea Attacks

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:14 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 5:42 pm EST
US and UK Launch Airstrikes on Houthi Rebels After Red Sea Attacks

As the sun set on the desert expanse of Yemen, the night sky was pierced by a different kind of light. The United States and the United Kingdom rained down airstrikes on Houthi rebel targets in a response to a series of attacks on Red Sea shipping that have persisted for nearly two months.

Clash Over Red Sea Dominance

The Houthi rebels, a group that has held control over northwestern Yemen for nearly a decade, have been launching attacks on sea vessels. While the rebels claim these vessels are associated with Israel, many of the targeted ships bear no direct links to the Middle Eastern nation. The conflict, which has entangled not only Israel and Hamas but also the Houthis, is a testament to the increasing hostility towards Israel and the backing of the rebels by Iran.

A Retaliation Promised

The leader of the Houthi movement, hailing from a clan rooted deep within the soil of Yemen’s Saada province and a follower of the Zaidi branch of Shiite Islam, has threatened a robust response against the US and its allies if the military actions persist. The Houthis, who seized the capital, Sana’a, back in 2014, sparked a civil war that continues to burn to this day. Often painted as anti-Western and anti-Israeli, the Houthis are reported to receive weapons, training, and expertise from Iran and Hezbollah.

US and UK Strikes: A Message Sent

The US and UK forces, in a show of strength, conducted airstrikes on Houthi-controlled sites in Yemen using Tomahawk missiles, targeting command and control nodes, munitions depots, launching systems, production facilities, and air defense radar systems. Despite the international military response, the Supreme Political Council of the Houthi movement pledged to continue targeting commercial ships in the Red Sea. This vow has raised global concerns over a potential escalation of conflict in the region, threatening one of the world’s most crucial trade routes, and inevitably impacting the global economy.

As the dust settles on the latest round of strikes, the world watches with bated breath, hoping for a resolution that can stem the tide of violence while preserving the lives and livelihoods of civilians caught in the crossfire. It remains to be seen how the Houthis will respond, and whether this cycle of attack and retaliation will continue to escalate, or if diplomacy can prevail.

United Kingdom United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

