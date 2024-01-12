en English
US and UK Lead International Airstrikes on Houthi Rebels in Yemen

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:04 am EST
US and UK Lead International Airstrikes on Houthi Rebels in Yemen

The United States and the United Kingdom have launched extensive airstrikes against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, marking a significant escalation in the international response to the ongoing conflict in the region. The offensive, which includes several international partners such as Australia, is a retaliation for Houthi-led attacks on cargo ships in the Red Sea. This development further complicates the already complex war in Yemen, which has seen numerous humanitarian crises and regional power struggles.

A Joint Retaliatory Attack

The US and UK, in a joint operation, targeted Houthi bases across Yemen following the rebel group’s attack on international maritime vessels. The airstrikes disrupted the import-export chain and affected global oil prices, thereby prompting strong international action. The Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets deployed by the US and British militaries bombed over a dozen Houthi sites in Yemen, marking the first time such an extensive military response has been executed in the region.

International Implications and Response

President Biden underscored that the Houthi attacks endangered not only US personnel and civilian mariners but also jeopardized global trade. The retaliatory airstrikes involved a coordinated military assault with a host of partner nations. In response to the airstrikes, Russia has requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council. The international community, including Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands, supported the US and UK airstrikes as part of an effort to halt Houthi attacks.

Effects and Repercussions

The airstrikes targeted more than 60 Houthi rebel locations, including radar installations, and storage and launch sites for drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles. This action sparked vows of retaliation from the Houthis and led to a rise in oil prices. The escalating Houthi attacks on international shipping routes have potential implications for the global economy, and the defensive nature of these airstrikes underscores the seriousness of the Houthi threat.

In the aftermath of the airstrikes, President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak emphasized the need to protect global shipping and degrade Houthi military capabilities. The conflict in the region, linked to Iran’s actions in the Gulf of Oman, threatens global shipping, with the Houthi rebels targeting ships with tenuous or no ties to Israel. More than 50 nations have been affected, and the strikes aim to ensure international commerce and freedom of navigation in critical commercial routes.

United Kingdom United States Yemen
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

