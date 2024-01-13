US and UK Launch Significant Military Response Against Houthis in Yemen

Major Western powers, the United States and the United Kingdom, have enacted a significant military response in Yemen, the first in a long while, targeting Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. This intervention, a departure from previously restrained Western military policies, was deemed necessary due to the Houthis' persistent drone and missile attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea.

Military Action in Yemen

The airstrikes on the Houthis signify a crucial development in the ongoing conflict in Yemen, which has resulted in a devastating civil war and substantial loss of life. The situation has not only affected global shipping routes but also holds broader geopolitical implications. The Western forces targeted over 60 Houthi rebel locations, including radar installations and storage and launch sites for drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles. This has led to vows of retaliation from the Houthis and a surge in oil prices as the conflict disrupts commercial shipping.

Protection of Global Shipping

The U.S. and British militaries responded to the relentless drone and missile attacks on commercial ships by launching airstrikes on more than a dozen Houthi sites, including logistical hubs, air defense systems, and weapons storage and launching locations. With support from other nations, the U.S. and U.K. coordinated the military assault to degrade Houthi military capabilities and safeguard global shipping. The United Nations Security Council has demanded an immediate cessation of Houthi attacks, which have posed a significant threat to international shipping.

Implications for Global Peace

President Joe Biden announced the Western airstrikes against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, emphasizing that the strikes were a direct reaction to the Houthis' unprecedented attacks on shipping in the Red Sea. The strikes, which involved fighter jets and Tomahawk missiles, were conducted in coordination with the United Kingdom and received support from other countries. However, these strikes risk escalating tensions in the Middle East, potentially pitting the United States and Israel against Iran and its regional proxies. The intensifying attacks on international shipping have led shipping companies to divert around South Africa's Cape of Good Hope, triggering global economic concerns.