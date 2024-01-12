en English
US and UK Launch Airstrikes on Houthi Rebel Targets in Yemen

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:51 am EST
In a marked escalation of conflict, the United States and the United Kingdom have executed a series of airstrikes against Houthi rebel targets in Yemen. This military action comes as a retaliation for recent Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, disrupting international trade and jolting oil prices. Backed by Iran, the Houthi rebels have incited concerns of a wider conflict, with President Biden endorsing the military operation.

Operation Details and Implications

The retaliatory strikes targeted over 60 Houthi sites, including radar installations, storage units, and launch sites for drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles. The operation involved Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jets launching from the Voyager air refueling tanker. This intervention marks the first time the U.S. has conducted strikes against the Houthis since the onslaught of attacks began in November.

Supporting the U.S. and U.K. in this military endeavor were countries like Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands, signifying a united front against the Houthi aggression. The airstrikes aimed to de-escalate tensions and reinstate stability in the region, but the Houthi leader’s warning of retaliation suggests an impending escalation.

Ripple Effects on Global Economy

The Houthi attacks on international shipping vessels in the Red Sea have triggered fears of a shock to the global economy. Post the airstrikes, oil prices witnessed a surge, and concerns over rising non-OPEC supply and expanding U.S. stockpiles have been stoked. The Western allies had previously issued warnings to the Houthis to desist from such shipping attacks, with these airstrikes serving as a direct response to their defiance.

Uncertain Future

These developments come amidst a decade-long civil war in Yemen, with the country grappling with a humanitarian crisis. The Biden administration, while attempting to maintain a brittle peace in Yemen, has fortified its military stance in the region following attacks on Israel. As the U.S. and U.K. declare their commitment to safeguarding global trade and freedom of navigation, the world watches with bated breath for the next turn in this unfolding saga.

United Kingdom United States Yemen
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

