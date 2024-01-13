en English
US and UK Launch Airstrikes in Yemen, Triggering Civilian Panic and Varied Global Reactions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:25 pm EST
US and UK Launch Airstrikes in Yemen, Triggering Civilian Panic and Varied Global Reactions

In a significant escalation of military operations, the United States and the United Kingdom have initiated airstrikes against targets in Yemen. On the morning of January 12, 2024, with support from other nations, these countries launched the strikes in response to the attacks on ships in the Red Sea by the Houthis, a local militant group. The airstrikes were designed to degrade the capabilities of the Houthis, who are believed to be responsible for a series of attacks on international interests and regional stability.

Reactions to the Airstrikes

The decision to carry out these airstrikes has stirred varied reactions. While some factions have lauded the defensive action, it has also received strong criticism, particularly from humanitarian organizations. These groups have expressed grave concerns about potential civilian casualties and the possibility of further destabilizing Yemen – a nation already grappling with a severe humanitarian crisis.

Impact on Yemen and the Global Stage

The strikes have had a tangible impact on the ground. They have resulted in explosions in several locations, causing widespread panic among the civilian population of Yemen. People are rushing to stock up on essentials, fearing an escalation of conflict. The operations have also affected global trade and oil prices, with commercial ships being advised to steer clear of the Red Sea.

International Response and Future Implications

The international community is closely monitoring the situation. Countries like Italy, Spain, and France have chosen not to participate in the strikes, indicating a division in the West over how to deal with the Houthi threat. The Houthis, on their part, have warned that all US and UK assets are now legitimate targets, signaling a potential escalation of the conflict. The US and UK have vowed further military action if the Houthis continue their attacks, leaving the world on edge about the future course of events.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

