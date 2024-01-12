en English
International Relations

US and UK Launch Airstrikes Against Houthi Targets in Yemen

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:27 am EST
US and UK Launch Airstrikes Against Houthi Targets in Yemen

In a significant escalation of tensions, the United States and United Kingdom have taken military action against Houthi military targets in Yemen. The strikes, supported by Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands, were a response to continuous Houthi attacks on international shipping vessels in the Red Sea. The international collaboration aimed to de-escalate tensions and restore stability in the region, with the airstrikes conducted with meticulous precision to avoid civilian casualties.

The Decision to Strike

The decision to take military action against the Houthis was not impulsive. The Biden administration had been contemplating this move for weeks, weighing the potential implications of such a step. The United Nations Security Council too had demanded an end to the Houthi attacks, highlighting the international scrutiny the situation attracted.

Details of the Strikes

The strikes targeted a dozen Houthi militant locations, targeting radar sites, drone launchers, and drone storage sites. The aim of these strikes was to degrade the Houthis’ ability to attack shipping. The Houthis have launched over two dozen drone and missile attacks targeting international cargo ships in the Red Sea, prompting the U.S. and its allies to retaliate. The strikes involved over 60 targets across 16 locations, utilizing over 100 precision-guided munitions.

The Aftermath and Potential Repercussions

Following the strikes, Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi threatened to respond, indicating a possible escalation of violence in the region. U.S. forces, fully aware of the potential retaliation, are prepared to respond. The strikes have also raised concerns about potential impacts on fuel shortages and food supplies, and the potential for further escalation in the region. The situation has indeed escalated in recent days, with the US and Britain shooting down 21 missiles and drones in what they called the biggest Houthi attack yet directly targeting their warships.

author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

