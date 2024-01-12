US and UK Forces Launch Retaliatory Strikes on Houthis in Yemen

US and UK military forces, with backing from other nations, have launched targeted strikes on Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen. This action, taken in response to illegal assaults on maritime vessels, focused on key sites tied to the Houthi’s unmanned aerial vehicle, ballistic and cruise missile, and coastal radar and air surveillance capabilities. The operation marks a significant escalation in the ongoing regional conflict, with potential implications for international relations and military engagement.

Operation Prosperity Guardian

Since November 19, Houthi forces have initiated over two dozen attacks on vessels, posing a significant international challenge. In response, the United States formed a coalition, Operation Prosperity Guardian, encompassing more than twenty nations. This coalition was designed to counter Houthi attacks on ships within the Red Sea. Following another attack on shipping lanes, US and UK forces retaliated with air and missile strikes on numerous Houthi targets within Yemen.

A Retaliatory Strike

In defiance of warnings to cease their aggression, the Iran-backed Houthi rebels continued attacking merchant vessels within the Red Sea. This prompted the US and UK forces to launch airstrikes against them. The decision was made after serious consideration within the Biden administration and followed a UN Security Council resolution demanding an end to Houthi attacks. Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi has warned of a counter-response, with US forces in the region prepared for potential further military action.

International Responses

The operation marked the first US military response to the Houthi attacks. Participating in this response were more than 20 nations, united under a U.S.-led maritime mission to bolster ship protection within the Red Sea. The UN Security Council passed a resolution demanding a halt to Houthi attacks and implicitly condemned their weapons supplier, Iran. The operation was met with diverse international responses, with countries like Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands offering their support, while Iran and Russia condemned the attacks. Saudi Arabia has called for restraint and avoidance of escalation.

This operation has resulted in the unfortunate death of five soldiers and injuries to several others, a grim reminder of the risks and consequences of military actions. As the conflict escalates and the death toll rises, the world watches, anticipating the next moves of the involved parties, and hoping for a peaceful resolution to the situation in Yemen.