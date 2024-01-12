US and UK Face Severe Consequences for Airstrikes: Deputy Foreign Minister Warns

In a sweeping and significant development, the United States and the United Kingdom have launched large-scale retaliatory airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, following repeated attacks on Red Sea shipping. President Joe Biden referred to the move as a ‘defensive action’ taken after comprehensive warnings were issued. The strikes were executed in conjunction with the United Kingdom.

Tit-for-Tat: The Escalation of Tensions

The Houthi rebels, backed by Iran, had repeatedly deployed drones and missiles to target commercial ships, directly endangering the global economy and obstructing the free flow of commerce in these crucial waterways. The strikes aimed at the Houthis’ unmanned aerial vehicle, uncrewed surface vessel, land-attack cruise missile, and coastal radar and air surveillance capabilities.

Hussein al-Ezzi, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Houthis, warned the U.S. and the U.K. of severe repercussions for the airstrikes. Al-Ezzi’s stark warning signifies a potential escalation in tensions between the Houthi movement and the Western nations.

The Implications of Military Action

According to Biden, the strikes were a response to Houthi attacks in the Red Sea that posed a threat to U.S. personnel, civilians, and trade in the region. The strikes targeted logistical hubs, supply facilities, and air defense systems used by the Iranian-backed Houthis. This operation marks the U.S.’s first direct military action against the Houthis since the rebel group began attacking merchant ships in the Red Sea.

However, these strikes could provoke further retaliation from the Houthis and Iran, possibly leading to a broader conflict in the region.

Global Trade at Risk

The U.S. and U.K., along with other countries, carried out these strikes in response to Houthi attacks in the Red Sea. The coordinated military assault came a week after the White House and a host of partner nations issued a final warning to the Houthis to cease their attacks or face potential military action. The forces managed to shoot down 18 drones, two cruise missiles, and an anti-ship missile.

Since November 19, there have been at least 27 attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea, prompting the U.S. and other countries to launch a maritime task force to patrol the area. These strikes were meant to disrupt and degrade Houthi capabilities that threatened global trade and the lives of international mariners in the critical waterway.

As the situation continues to evolve, the global community watches with bated breath, aware that the repercussions of this conflict could ripple out far beyond the region and significantly impact global trade and security.