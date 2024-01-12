en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

US and UK Face Severe Consequences for Airstrikes: Deputy Foreign Minister Warns

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:54 pm EST
US and UK Face Severe Consequences for Airstrikes: Deputy Foreign Minister Warns

In a sweeping and significant development, the United States and the United Kingdom have launched large-scale retaliatory airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, following repeated attacks on Red Sea shipping. President Joe Biden referred to the move as a ‘defensive action’ taken after comprehensive warnings were issued. The strikes were executed in conjunction with the United Kingdom.

Tit-for-Tat: The Escalation of Tensions

The Houthi rebels, backed by Iran, had repeatedly deployed drones and missiles to target commercial ships, directly endangering the global economy and obstructing the free flow of commerce in these crucial waterways. The strikes aimed at the Houthis’ unmanned aerial vehicle, uncrewed surface vessel, land-attack cruise missile, and coastal radar and air surveillance capabilities.

Hussein al-Ezzi, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Houthis, warned the U.S. and the U.K. of severe repercussions for the airstrikes. Al-Ezzi’s stark warning signifies a potential escalation in tensions between the Houthi movement and the Western nations.

The Implications of Military Action

According to Biden, the strikes were a response to Houthi attacks in the Red Sea that posed a threat to U.S. personnel, civilians, and trade in the region. The strikes targeted logistical hubs, supply facilities, and air defense systems used by the Iranian-backed Houthis. This operation marks the U.S.’s first direct military action against the Houthis since the rebel group began attacking merchant ships in the Red Sea.

However, these strikes could provoke further retaliation from the Houthis and Iran, possibly leading to a broader conflict in the region.

Global Trade at Risk

The U.S. and U.K., along with other countries, carried out these strikes in response to Houthi attacks in the Red Sea. The coordinated military assault came a week after the White House and a host of partner nations issued a final warning to the Houthis to cease their attacks or face potential military action. The forces managed to shoot down 18 drones, two cruise missiles, and an anti-ship missile.

Since November 19, there have been at least 27 attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea, prompting the U.S. and other countries to launch a maritime task force to patrol the area. These strikes were meant to disrupt and degrade Houthi capabilities that threatened global trade and the lives of international mariners in the critical waterway.

As the situation continues to evolve, the global community watches with bated breath, aware that the repercussions of this conflict could ripple out far beyond the region and significantly impact global trade and security.

0
United Kingdom United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United Kingdom

See more
2 mins ago
A Shift in PDA: Body Language Expert Analyzes Royal Couples
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, once known for their passionate public displays of affection (PDA), have seen a shift in their public demeanor since their departure as working royals in 2020, according to body language and behavioral expert Darren Stanton. The couple, widely known as the Sussexes, have seemingly curtailed their tactile interactions and eye
A Shift in PDA: Body Language Expert Analyzes Royal Couples
The Crown Prop Auction: A Chance to Own a Piece of Television History
30 mins ago
The Crown Prop Auction: A Chance to Own a Piece of Television History
Family's £40,000 Excavation Offer for Muriel McKay's Remains Turned Down by Farmer
31 mins ago
Family's £40,000 Excavation Offer for Muriel McKay's Remains Turned Down by Farmer
US and UK Conduct Strikes Against Iran-Backed Houthi Rebels in Yemen
11 mins ago
US and UK Conduct Strikes Against Iran-Backed Houthi Rebels in Yemen
Manufacturing Industry Witnesses Major Advancements: Airbus and Other Key Players Lead
25 mins ago
Manufacturing Industry Witnesses Major Advancements: Airbus and Other Key Players Lead
ITV Challenges Labour's Junk Food Ad Ban Proposal
29 mins ago
ITV Challenges Labour's Junk Food Ad Ban Proposal
Latest Headlines
World News
US and UK Warned of 'High Price' for Airstrikes by Deputy Foreign Minister
2 mins
US and UK Warned of 'High Price' for Airstrikes by Deputy Foreign Minister
Minnesota's Top Performing Medical Groups Prove Quality and Affordability Can Coexist
3 mins
Minnesota's Top Performing Medical Groups Prove Quality and Affordability Can Coexist
Sony Open: Taylor Montgomery Takes Lead, Gary Woodland Returns Post-Surgery
3 mins
Sony Open: Taylor Montgomery Takes Lead, Gary Woodland Returns Post-Surgery
California's State Park Access Programs Under Threat of Funding Cuts
3 mins
California's State Park Access Programs Under Threat of Funding Cuts
AIIMS Takes Proactive Steps to Address Patient Accommodation Issues
3 mins
AIIMS Takes Proactive Steps to Address Patient Accommodation Issues
High Blue Sea Returns and Union Army Debuts: A Tale of Hope and Anticipation at Rosehill
5 mins
High Blue Sea Returns and Union Army Debuts: A Tale of Hope and Anticipation at Rosehill
Football and Advocacy Collide: AFCON 2024 Spotlights Fight Against Malaria
5 mins
Football and Advocacy Collide: AFCON 2024 Spotlights Fight Against Malaria
Amir Hussain Lone: The Differently-Abled Cricketer Triumphing Over Adversity
5 mins
Amir Hussain Lone: The Differently-Abled Cricketer Triumphing Over Adversity
Rugby Legend Eyes Coaching Role, PNG Pepes Win, and More Pacific Sports Updates
5 mins
Rugby Legend Eyes Coaching Role, PNG Pepes Win, and More Pacific Sports Updates
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
9 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
10 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
10 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
12 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
13 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
14 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
16 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app