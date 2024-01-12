en English
US and UK Escalate Involvement in Yemen with Joint Airstrikes

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:31 am EST
US and UK Escalate Involvement in Yemen with Joint Airstrikes

In a significant escalation of Western involvement in the Yemen conflict, the United States and the United Kingdom have jointly carried out airstrikes against Yemen’s Huthi rebels. The operation, which was reported by multiple US media outlets, came in response to a series of Huthi attacks that targeted critical civilian infrastructure and international shipping lanes in the Red Sea.

Targeting Huthi Rebels

The Huthi rebels, backed by Iran, have long been embroiled in a conflict with the Yemeni government, which is supported by a Saudi-led coalition that includes the US and UK. The targeted sites of the joint airstrikes included an airbase, airports, and a military camp associated with the Huthi rebels’ capabilities. These strikes are part of an effort to diminish the rebels’ military might and coerce them back to the negotiation table for peace talks.

A Defensive Action

US President Joe Biden labeled the strikes a ‘defensive action’, signaling potential for further military action if necessary. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak mirrored this sentiment, authorizing the joint military strikes to deter further Huthi attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea. The international community, including the US and UK, issued a joint statement calling for an immediate de-escalation of tensions and the restoration of stability in the region.

Implications for the Global Economy

These Huthi attacks have compelled shipping companies to divert routes around South Africa’s Cape of Good Hope, inciting fears of a potential shock to the global economy. The Yemen conflict, which erupted in 2014, has led to a dire humanitarian crisis, leaving millions of civilians in need of aid and on the brink of famine conditions.

The international community has repeatedly urged for a peaceful resolution to the conflict. However, the intricacies of Yemen’s political and tribal dynamics, coupled with regional power struggles, have significantly hampered these efforts. The recent joint airstrikes by the US and UK underscore the complexity of the conflict and the difficult path towards peace in Yemen.

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

