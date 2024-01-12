en English
US and UK Conduct Strikes Against Iran-Backed Houthi Rebels in Yemen

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:44 pm EST
In a significant development in the Middle East, the United States and the United Kingdom have responded to threats from Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen by conducting retaliatory strikes. The move follows the rebel group’s continuous aggression towards international shipping routes in the Red Sea, a crucial commercial pathway. This action by the Western allies exemplifies an effort to safeguard global commerce and navigation, as stated by President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Strikes in Response to Houthi Aggression

The strikes, deploying fighter jets and Tomahawk missiles, were coordinated with several countries, including Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands. These countries collectively condemned the Houthis’ actions and supported the strikes. The decision to retaliate was taken after a series of escalating attacks by the Houthi rebels, despite warnings issued by the Western allies.

Targets and Potential Implications

The US and UK forces targeted the Houthi rebels’ logistical hubs, supply facilities, and air defense systems, aiming to destabilize their missile, radar, and drone capabilities that were central to their Red Sea campaign. The operation marks the first direct offensive military action against the Houthi rebels by the US and UK, potentially escalating into a broader conflict with the Houthis and Iran.

Escalating Tensions and Future Prospects

With Yemen already in turmoil due to an ongoing civil war and a Saudi-led coalition’s military campaign, the strikes risk exacerbating regional tensions. Houthi leader Abdel-Malik al-Houthi has warned of retaliation against the US, prompting Israel to be on high alert for any potential attacks from the Houthis and other pro-Iranian proxies. The international community awaits the reverberations of these strikes, as the struggle for stability in the region continues.

United Kingdom United States Yemen
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

