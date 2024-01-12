US and UK Conduct Major Airstrikes Against Houthi Rebels in Yemen

In a significant escalation of the ongoing conflict in Yemen, the United States and the United Kingdom have conducted substantial airstrikes against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels. These operations, supported by multiple countries including Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands, are seen as a response to repeated Houthi attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea.

A Coordinated International Response

These airstrikes represent a concerted international effort to safeguard one of the world’s most critical waterways. The operations involved fighter jets and Tomahawk missiles, targeting a variety of Houthi assets, including drone storage facilities, missile launch sites, and radar systems. This is the first time the US has conducted airstrikes against the Houthis since the attacks began in November.

The Houthi Threat in Yemen

The situation in Yemen is complex, with the Houthi movement, officially known as Ansar Allah, controlling significant portions of the country, including the capital, Sana’a, since 2014. Backed by Iran, the Houthis have been in a prolonged conflict with the Yemeni government, which is supported by a Saudi-led coalition including the US and UK.

Implications and Future Directions

The airstrikes indicate a shift in the US and UK’s approach towards the conflict in Yemen and their dealings with the Houthis. While these nations have previously been cautious about escalating tensions in the region, the ongoing attacks on international shipping have compelled them to act. The strikes come at a time of heightened tension in the Middle East, with the US aiming to prevent the war in Gaza from spilling out into the wider region.