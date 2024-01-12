en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

US and UK Conduct Major Airstrikes Against Houthi Rebels in Yemen

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:39 pm EST
US and UK Conduct Major Airstrikes Against Houthi Rebels in Yemen

In a significant escalation of the ongoing conflict in Yemen, the United States and the United Kingdom have conducted substantial airstrikes against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels. These operations, supported by multiple countries including Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands, are seen as a response to repeated Houthi attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea.

A Coordinated International Response

These airstrikes represent a concerted international effort to safeguard one of the world’s most critical waterways. The operations involved fighter jets and Tomahawk missiles, targeting a variety of Houthi assets, including drone storage facilities, missile launch sites, and radar systems. This is the first time the US has conducted airstrikes against the Houthis since the attacks began in November.

The Houthi Threat in Yemen

The situation in Yemen is complex, with the Houthi movement, officially known as Ansar Allah, controlling significant portions of the country, including the capital, Sana’a, since 2014. Backed by Iran, the Houthis have been in a prolonged conflict with the Yemeni government, which is supported by a Saudi-led coalition including the US and UK.

Implications and Future Directions

The airstrikes indicate a shift in the US and UK’s approach towards the conflict in Yemen and their dealings with the Houthis. While these nations have previously been cautious about escalating tensions in the region, the ongoing attacks on international shipping have compelled them to act. The strikes come at a time of heightened tension in the Middle East, with the US aiming to prevent the war in Gaza from spilling out into the wider region.

0
United Kingdom United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United Kingdom

See more
5 mins ago
The Glaring Hazard: LED Headlights and Road Safety in the UK
In the pulsating arteries of Britain’s roads, a glaring issue is emerging, casting a bright, unforgiving light on the safety of drivers. The culprits – LED headlights, are increasingly becoming a matter of concern due to their potential involvement in a growing number of road accidents. These ultra-bright torch-bearers are often described as dazzling and
The Glaring Hazard: LED Headlights and Road Safety in the UK
The Future of Elite Education: A Look at Labour's Proposed Tax Changes for Private Schools
20 mins ago
The Future of Elite Education: A Look at Labour's Proposed Tax Changes for Private Schools
Historical Fiction Meets Reality: 'The Crown' Props to be Auctioned
21 mins ago
Historical Fiction Meets Reality: 'The Crown' Props to be Auctioned
UK Pub Breaks Ground with 3D-Printed Vegan Steaks
5 mins ago
UK Pub Breaks Ground with 3D-Printed Vegan Steaks
East Riding Council Calls for Ofcom's Emergency Review on Broadband Pole Installations
9 mins ago
East Riding Council Calls for Ofcom's Emergency Review on Broadband Pole Installations
Tile Choice Faces Uncertain Future After Filing for Administration
10 mins ago
Tile Choice Faces Uncertain Future After Filing for Administration
Latest Headlines
World News
House Republicans Challenge Bipartisan Spending Deal: Impact on 2024 Elections and Economy
2 mins
House Republicans Challenge Bipartisan Spending Deal: Impact on 2024 Elections and Economy
Five Strategies for Better Sleep: Insights from Behavioral Sleep Specialist Lisa Strauss
2 mins
Five Strategies for Better Sleep: Insights from Behavioral Sleep Specialist Lisa Strauss
Fall-Free Fashion: The Role of Wardrobe Choices in Preventing Senior Falls
2 mins
Fall-Free Fashion: The Role of Wardrobe Choices in Preventing Senior Falls
Texas Governor Takes Over Border Park Amid Migrant Crisis
6 mins
Texas Governor Takes Over Border Park Amid Migrant Crisis
Nick Saban: A Farewell to the 'G.O.A.T.' of College Football
6 mins
Nick Saban: A Farewell to the 'G.O.A.T.' of College Football
Bipartisan Congressional Tax Agreement: A Closer Look at the Negotiations
7 mins
Bipartisan Congressional Tax Agreement: A Closer Look at the Negotiations
District 2-6A Basketball: Permian and Odessa High Seek Redemption Post Losses
8 mins
District 2-6A Basketball: Permian and Odessa High Seek Redemption Post Losses
Tyreek Hill Returns to Arrowhead: A Walk Down Memory Lane
9 mins
Tyreek Hill Returns to Arrowhead: A Walk Down Memory Lane
Saskatchewan's Controversial Carbon Tax Exemption: Legal Risks and Implications
9 mins
Saskatchewan's Controversial Carbon Tax Exemption: Legal Risks and Implications
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
7 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
8 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
8 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
10 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
10 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
11 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
14 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app