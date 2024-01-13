US and UK Air Strikes on Houthis: A Step Towards Victory or a Need for a Broader Strategy?

In a move signaling a heightened state of affairs in the Red Sea, the United States and the United Kingdom have conducted air strikes against the Houthi forces. The Houthis, a Yemeni insurgent group, have been posing a significant threat to cargo ships in the region. However, the UK’s Minister for the Armed Forces, James Heappey, has urged patience, emphasizing the need to wait for a battle damage assessment (BDA) before considering the mission a success.

Understanding the BDA

The BDA is essentially a technical and military evaluation aimed at assessing the impact and efficacy of a military operation. However, the underlying issue it addresses is fundamentally political. The Saudi-led military campaign against the Houthis, initiated in 2015, was projected to be a short-lived one. Instead, it has spanned across several years, reflecting a lack of strategic success and underscoring the need for military actions to align with a broader ‘theory of victory.’

Theories of Victory Against the Houthis

The coalition’s potential theories of victory against the Houthis could encompass several strategies. These may include disrupting the Houthis’ anti-ship missile and drone capabilities, deterring them through a significant strike, or influencing Iran, the Houthis’ main backer, to apply pressure on them. However, despite the precise execution of the air strikes with intelligence support from the ‘Five Eyes,’ the tactics that the Houthis have learned in camouflage and concealment suggest that the threat to shipping may not be entirely eliminated.

Historical Precedents and Iran’s Influence

Historically, the notion of ‘shock and awe’ has proven insufficient to secure immediate political outcomes. The Houthis have shown resilience in the face of such strategies. Iran’s influence over the Houthis, while significant, is not absolute. The low cost to Iran and the country’s broader regional distractions, including support to Hamas, Hezbollah, and Russia, provide little incentive for Iran to limit Houthi actions without strong Western negotiation.

Future Directions

If the air strikes do not yield immediate political gains, the coalition could either conduct an air policing operation similar to the one over Libya in 2011 or address the larger regional issue by increasing the costs for Iran, the primary source of support for the Houthis. Ultimately, the success of the air strikes can only be determined in the context of a cohesive regional strategy that includes a ‘theory of victory,’ which is essential for understanding the risks and opportunities of potential coalition escalation.