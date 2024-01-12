en English
US and UK Accused of Fueling Red Sea Violence: Yahya Saree’s Allegations

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:14 am EST
US and UK Accused of Fueling Red Sea Violence: Yahya Saree’s Allegations

Yahya Saree, a spokesperson associated with the conflict in the Red Sea region, has placed blame on the United States and the United Kingdom for the escalating violence in this strategic waterway. He asserts that the two nations have been providing political, intelligence, and logistical support that has fueled the conflict. With the Red Sea being a crucial passage for global trade and regional stability, the escalating tensions and violence have potential international implications.

The Accusations Against the US and UK

Saree’s allegations suggest a direct role of the US and UK in intensifying the conflict. The nature of the alleged support was not specified but includes political, intelligence, and logistical aid. The spokesperson’s claims come as the situation in the Red Sea grows increasingly volatile, with the potential for further escalation posing risks to international shipping and regional peace.

Response to the Strikes on Houthi Targets

The statements from Saree follow recent military strikes by US and British forces on Houthi targets in Yemen. These strikes were described as a retaliatory measure in response to Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea, with the aim of protecting international commerce and maritime vessels. Statements from US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reflect these intentions.

International Reactions and Implications

Responses from Houthi officials and other nations have been varied, while the UN Security Council has passed a resolution condemning Houthi attacks on merchant vessels and calling for a cessation of their actions. The US and UK navies have warned of consequences if the attacks continue. The Red Sea conflict, involving numerous state and non-state actors, with international involvement often complicating the situation, remains a complex issue with far-reaching implications.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

