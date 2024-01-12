en English
Conflict & Defence

US and British Airstrikes on Houthi Targets in Yemen ‘Necessary and Proportionate’, Says UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:52 am EST
US and British Airstrikes on Houthi Targets in Yemen ‘Necessary and Proportionate’, Says UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

In a decisive act of self-defense, the United States and British forces conducted airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen early Friday. The operation, deemed “necessary and proportionate” by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, aimed to degrade Houthi military capabilities and protect global shipping in the Red Sea. The Houthi rebels, backed by Iran and controlling large swathes of Yemen, have recently intensified their attacks on Red Sea shipping lanes, crucial for approximately 12% of the world’s trade.

Supporting Allies and Targeted Strikes

US President Joe Biden also classified the strikes as defensive, revealing that Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands provided non-operational support. The airstrikes were directed at the Yemeni capital of Sanaa and the cities of Hodeida and Saada. Previously, US and UK forces intercepted 18 drones and three missiles in the Red Sea, attributing them to a complex “Iranian-designed” attack.

British Contribution

Confirming UK’s participation, Defense Secretary Grant Shapps mentioned the involvement of four Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jets in the strikes. The primary targets included radar sites, drone storage and launch facilities, to curtail the Houthis’ potential to attack shipping further.

Global Trade and Rising Tensions

The Houthi attacks, termed irresponsible and destabilizing by Sunak, allegedly contribute to the surge in commodity prices. Sunak also pledged the UK’s unwavering commitment to defending freedom of navigation and the free flow of trade. The airstrikes, however, risk escalating tensions in the Middle East and potentially disrupting the global economy as shipping companies are forced to reroute around South Africa’s Cape of Good Hope. Amidst the escalating crisis, the US has made it abundantly clear that repeated Houthi attacks on international shipping lanes are intolerable, thereby justifying the retaliatory airstrikes.

author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

