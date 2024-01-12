en English
US and Britain Conduct Airstrikes Against Houthi Forces in Yemen

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:48 am EST
US and Britain Conduct Airstrikes Against Houthi Forces in Yemen

In a significant escalation in the ongoing Yemen conflict, the United States and Britain have launched airstrikes against the Houthi forces, marking their direct and active involvement in the dispute. This development comes in response to the Houthi movement’s continuous attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, threatening global trade and international mariners’ lives.

Unleashing Airstrikes on Houthi Targets

The airstrikes, conducted by US and British forces, targeted over 60 Houthi rebel sites in Yemen. These included radar installations, storage locations, and launch sites for drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles. The 16 Houthi locations targeted were at the heart of the Iranian-backed Houthi militant operations, indicating a focused attempt to degrade the Houthi’s offensive capabilities.

Protecting Maritime Traffic and Global Trade

President Joe Biden, in his announcement, emphasized the air strikes’ purpose: to protect freedom of navigation and international commerce. The Houthi attacks on commercial vessels have raised global concerns about the economy and maritime traffic safety in the region. These Western strikes aim to deter further Houthi aggression and restore some semblance of stability in the Red Sea’s crucial shipping lanes.

Potential for Further Action

While announcing the airstrikes, President Biden warned of taking additional military action, if necessary, signaling the US and Britain’s readiness to further engage in the conflict. The international community, while condemning the Houthi attacks, has expressed concerns about the situation’s escalation and its potential impact on global trade. As the crisis in the Middle East escalates, all eyes are on the US and Britain’s next steps, with the hope that a peaceful resolution can be found for the long-standing Yemen conflict.

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

