Urgent Search Underway for Missing Norwich Woman Gemma Nicholls

Norfolk law enforcement has commenced an immediate search operation for Gemma Nicholls, a 43-year-old Norwich resident, who mysteriously vanished on Tuesday, January 9. The Norwich woman was last spotted around 11:30 a.m. at The Forum, Millennium Plain in Norwich, heading towards the bustling Haymarket area.

Details of the Missing Woman

Described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, with shoulder-length brown hair, Gemma was reportedly dressed in blue jeans, a blue fleece with brown horizontal stripes, and brown boots at the time of her disappearance. She was also carrying a noteworthy blue backpack with yellow side pockets.

Gemma, known for her love of strolling along beaches like Horsey and Cromer, was not expected to be missing, and her abrupt disappearance has left family, friends, and local authorities deeply concerned.

Public Appeal for Assistance

As the search for the missing 43-year-old woman continues, Norfolk Police have released more CCTV footage and are fervently appealing to the public for any information that may aid in her location. They are urging anyone with knowledge about Gemma’s whereabouts to step forward and assist in this critical time.

A Community on Edge

The sudden disappearance of Gemma Nicholls has sent ripples through the community, casting a shadow of fear and uncertainty. As the hours tick by, the urgency to locate Gemma intensifies, with the hope that she will be found safe and unharmed.

Those with information about Gemma’s location are encouraged to contact Norfolk Police by dialing 101 and referencing incident number 257 of January 9.