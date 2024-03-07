Urgent Search for Missing Middlesbrough Teen Wayne Narey Intensifies with CCTV Release

Authorities are ramping up efforts to locate 17-year-old Wayne Narey of Middlesbrough, who vanished under mysterious circumstances over two weeks ago. Following his disappearance on February 21, Cleveland Police have now disseminated a CCTV snapshot capturing Wayne at a local McDonald's on Trunk Road, dated March 3, in a bid to glean vital clues regarding his current whereabouts.

Initial Disappearance and Ongoing Search Efforts

The quest to find Wayne Narey took a significant turn when Cleveland Police shared a CCTV image publicly, hoping it would trigger fresh leads. Captured on Sunday, March 3, around 3:30 pm, the footage shows Wayne at a McDonald's establishment, providing the last known sighting of the teenager. Described as a white male, approximately 5'5" tall with dark hair, the lack of details regarding his present attire complicates the search. In their appeal, police have underscored the urgency of verifying Wayne's safety and wellbeing.

Community Response and Police Appeal

In response to Wayne's disappearance, the community and local authorities have rallied together, aiming to spread the word and gather any information that could lead to his location. Cleveland Police have issued a call to action, urging anyone with knowledge of Wayne's whereabouts or those who might have seen him since the last confirmed sighting to come forward. The case, identified under the reference number 035240, has sparked considerable concern amongst residents and officials alike, highlighting the critical role of public assistance in such investigations.