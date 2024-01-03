en English
Urgent Search for Missing Carlisle Teenager, Jack Crawley

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:24 am EST
Urgent Search for Missing Carlisle Teenager, Jack Crawley

In an urgent plea for public assistance, the Cumbria Police are tirelessly searching for Jack Crawley, a 19-year-old teenager from Carlisle, who has been missing since the eve of New Year’s Day, December 31, 2023. The young man was last seen at 8pm, leaving his home, his attire composed of an all-black ensemble – a hoody, cap, and trainers.

Details on the missing teenager

Jack Crawley is described as a white teenager with an average build. The authorities have released an image of the distinctive black hoody he was likely wearing at the time of his disappearance, a potential key detail that may assist in identifying him. His cap and trainers were also black, making his outfit predominantly dark and potentially harder to spot, especially during nighttime hours.

An appeal to the public and the missing teen

The police, seriously concerned for Jack’s welfare, are urging anyone who has seen him or might have any information regarding his whereabouts to come forward. They have provided a direct contact number, 101, and an online reporting option on their website. This is a call to the collective conscience of the public, a plea for information that could be essential in locating the missing teenager. The police also extend an invitation to Jack Crawley himself, urging him to reach out to them if he comes across this appeal.

A community in concern

As the search for Jack Crawley continues, the city of Carlisle and its people are engulfed in a wave of concern and hope. The news of a missing teenager has undeniably cast a long shadow over the community, yet it has also sparked a collective effort to find him. The Cumbria Police, the local community, and beyond, are united in their resolve to bring Jack home safely, a testament to the power of community in times of crisis.

United Kingdom
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

