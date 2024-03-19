Urgent Appeal: Hairy Bikers Seek Help Against Scammers Post-Dave Myers' Passing

Following the sad departure of Dave Myers, his co-star Si King and the Hairy Bikers' team have launched an urgent appeal to combat scammers exploiting Myers' legacy. Myers, who bravely battled cancer, passed away at 66, leaving fans and his beloved friend, Si King, in mourning. The scammers have been creating fake profiles in Si King's name, misleading fans with fraudulent donation requests.

Advertisment

Heartfelt Tribute and a Cry for Help

In an emotional plea on Facebook, the Hairy Bikers' team addressed the scam, guiding followers on how to identify fake profiles and report them to Meta. They highlighted the significance of the blue verification tick, which is absent on the counterfeit pages. The scammers' audacity extends to mimicking real posts from the Hairy Bikers' authentic page, adding to the confusion and exploiting the goodwill of unsuspecting fans.

Community Response and Meta's Inaction

Advertisment

The team's appeal has sparked a communal effort to tackle the issue, with fans being urged to unfollow and report the fraudulent pages. Despite these efforts, Meta's response has been criticized for its lack of urgency, leaving the Hairy Bikers' team and their followers pleading for more decisive action. The post humorously suggests that a flood of reports might finally grab the attention of Meta's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg.

Legacy of Love and Adventure

The appeal follows the emotional broadcast of Dave Myers' final Hairy Bikers episode, which moved fans to tears. The episode was a poignant reminder of Myers' enduring spirit and the close bond between him and Si King. As the Hairy Bikers' journey continues on screen, the off-screen battle against exploitation underscores the profound impact Myers had on his audience and the importance of safeguarding his and Si King's legacy.