Uplift in Local Housing Allowance to Benefit UK's 1.6 Million Private Renters

In a significant move set to benefit 1.6 million private renters in the UK, the Local Housing Allowance (LHA) rates will be uplifted in April. For the first time since 2020, these rates, which establish Housing Benefit for private renters, will be modified to reflect the current rental market prices. As a result, families claiming Housing Benefit are expected to become better off by around £800 per month, with the rates now encompassing the lowest 30% of rents in an area.

Details of the LHA Uplift

The decision to increase the LHA was announced in Jeremy Hunt's autumn budget in November 2023. This move is part of the UK Government's £104 billion cost of living support package, aiming to provide critical support to some of the least affluent families. The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has shared that millions of households on Universal Credit and Housing Benefit will see an average increase of £800 in their housing support.

The total support is worth over £7 billion over the next five years, and the rates will be reset to cover the cheapest 30% of rents in an area. This change is expected to benefit those living in the most expensive areas the most. The UK Government has also committed to a £30 billion investment in housing support, along with Discretionary Housing Payments, to provide an added safety net for anyone struggling to meet their rent.

Implications and Concerns

Private rental prices have surged significantly in recent times, recording a 6.2% increase in the year to November 2023. While the LHA rate increase is seen as a positive step by organizations like Crisis and Propertymark, concerns persist. The Resolution Foundation has warned about the potential repercussions of the benefit cap, which puts a limit on the total amount of benefit one can receive and is not being increased.

Furthermore, there is no commitment to annual LHA rate adjustments, potentially leading to housing affordability issues resuming in a relatively short time. According to Generation Rent, without further increases, the benefits' affordability could return to unsustainable levels within just 18 months.

Looking Ahead

As the UK Government prepares to raise the Local Housing Allowance (LHA) from April 2024, this uplift is set to last for 12 months. Eligible renters could receive up to £1,850 per month for a four-bedroom property in Bristol, subject to the benefits cap. The broader cost of living support package includes measures such as raising benefits, increasing the state pension, providing cost of living payments, and tax cuts for 27 million people.

Work and pensions secretary Mel Stride and Minister for disabled people, health and work Mims Davies have both emphasized the importance of this housing support increase in helping families and vulnerable individuals. However, the onus remains on the government to ensure consistent adjustments to LHA rates, to prevent a resurgence of housing affordability issues in the near future.