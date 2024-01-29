Unwanted but Unbroken: Mason, Britain's Most Overlooked Dog Awaits Adoption

Meet Mason, an eight-year-old German Shepherd cross, who has spent more than half of his life in kennels. The resilience of this loving and affectionate dog has become a symbol of hope in the face of continuous rejection due to his size. Despite his warm demeanor, Mason's longing for a permanent home remains unfulfilled, earning him the title of one of Britain's most unwanted dogs.

A Journey of Survival

Mason's journey began in May 2019 when he was found chained up and in a deplorable condition. Hilbrae Rescue Kennels near Telford came to his rescue. They undertook the arduous task of rehabilitating Mason and gaining his trust, an endeavor that continues to this day. The staff, led by Marty Burrell, who has helmed the kennels for 50 years, has nurtured Mason back to health and has been instrumental in his journey towards recovery.

Overlooked Yet Loving

Despite Mason's transformation from a neglected and ill-treated dog to a loving, affectionate canine, he has been consistently overlooked, especially when compared to smaller dogs that are usually rehomed much faster. Burrell describes Mason as a 'gentle giant,' a testament to his good-natured behavior despite his imposing size. However, the bias towards smaller breeds has left Mason waiting for a home for five years.

The Search for a Forever Home

Cheryl Gibson, from Shropshire Canine, has taken up the mantle to raise Mason's profile and find him a suitable home. She emphasizes that Mason is muzzle trained and would thrive in a quiet environment with an owner experienced in handling larger breeds. Mason may also be able to live with another calm dog. In her quest to find Mason a home, Gibson invites anyone interested in adopting Mason to come forward, providing him with the loving home he deserves. As Mason waits patiently, the kennels and Gibson remain hopeful that Mason will soon find his forever home.