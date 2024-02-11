Branfield Collection: Discover Cornish Art Masterpieces in Penzance Auction

In the quaint coastal town of Penzance, Cornwall, a hidden gem of the art world is about to be unveiled. On February 29, 2024, Lay's Auctioneers will bring to light the remarkable collection of John Branfield, a former English teacher at Camborne Grammar School, and his late wife Pep.

Having amassed over 200 paintings and ceramics by Cornish artists over the past 50 years, their collection serves as a testament to the couple's passion for the local art scene.

A Love Affair with Cornish Art

The Branfield collection boasts an impressive array of works, representing the rich history of Cornish art. Among the collection's highlights are pieces from the Newlyn School and St Ives School, two prominent art movements that emerged in the region during the 19th and 20th centuries. These works showcase the natural beauty of the Cornish landscape, capturing the unique light and atmosphere that has inspired generations of artists.

In addition to these traditional masterpieces, the Branfield collection also features works by modernists such as John Wells and Wilhelmina Barns-Graham. These pieces reflect the evolution of Cornish art, as artists began to explore new styles and techniques, pushing the boundaries of what was considered "Cornish."

Sharing the Wealth: Loans and Exhibitions

The Branfield collection has not been kept hidden away in a private vault. Over the years, John and Pep Branfield have generously loaned pieces to public galleries and exhibitions, allowing the wider community to appreciate the beauty and importance of Cornish art. Some of these works have even been showcased alongside international artists, demonstrating the global appeal of the Cornish art scene.

A Final Farewell: The Auction

The upcoming auction of the Branfield collection marks the end of an era. However, it also presents a unique opportunity for art lovers and collectors to acquire a piece of Cornish history. The auction will take place at Lay's Auctioneers in Penzance, with a selection of pieces being showcased in London from February 13-17. This preview event will offer a tantalizing glimpse into the world of Cornish art, as well as a chance to pay tribute to the legacy of John and Pep Branfield.

As the Branfield collection prepares to find new homes, it is a poignant reminder of the power of art to inspire, connect, and endure. For John Branfield, a former English teacher with a passion for the local art scene, his remarkable collection stands as a testament to the enduring allure of Cornish art and the dedication of those who seek to preserve it.

With the auction just around the corner, the global art community eagerly awaits the unveiling of this hidden gem. The Branfield collection serves as a vibrant tapestry of Cornish art, weaving together the past and present in a stunning display of creativity and passion. As each piece finds a new home, the legacy of John and Pep Branfield will live on, continuing to inspire and captivate art lovers for generations to come.