United Kingdom

Untold Living Proposes 139 Retirement Homes at Eastbourne’s Sovereign Harbour

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:25 am EST
Untold Living Proposes 139 Retirement Homes at Eastbourne’s Sovereign Harbour

A significant stride towards the pressing need for purpose-built retirement homes in the UK has been made with the proposal by developer Untold Living to construct 139 such homes at Sovereign Harbour in Eastbourne. These homes, aimed at individuals aged 75 and above, are set to be built on a two-and-a-half acre site purchased by Untold Living in November 2023.

Addressing the Demographic Shift

East Sussex has been witnessing a rapid increase in its elderly population, fuelling the critical demand for specialized accommodations for older individuals. This initiative by Untold Living serves to address this escalating demand, offering residents 24-hour care and reducing the pressure on local health services by minimising hospital and GP visits.

Design and Amenities

The proposed development is set to feature a variety of one and two-bedroom apartments, all of which offer stunning views of the English Channel. Furthermore, the development will include green spaces, some of which will be open to the public, enhancing the appeal of the property and promoting an active lifestyle among the residents.

A Broader Perspective

Russell Jewell, the CEO of Untold Living, underlined the importance of such schemes, especially in the context of the growing elderly population. The proposed development is part of Untold Living’s broader plan to address the need for 50,000 new purpose-built retirement homes in the UK annually. In addition to Eastbourne, the developer has also identified other potential sites in Crawley and Newport, Shropshire.

Untold Living is currently engaged in a consultation process to gather feedback on the proposals, including a session designed by renowned Gaunt Francis architects. Once completed, the homes will be available through various tenures, including outright purchase, renting, and shared ownership.

United Kingdom
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

