en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
History

‘Untold Lives: A Palace at Work’ – A Tribute to Royal Staff Over the Centuries

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:30 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 1:55 am EST
‘Untold Lives: A Palace at Work’ – A Tribute to Royal Staff Over the Centuries

Unveiling the untold narratives of royal staff over the centuries, a new exhibition, ‘Untold Lives: A Palace at Work’, is set to launch at Kensington Palace in London this March. Curated by Sebastian Edwards and his team at Historic Royal Palaces, the exhibit aims to shine light on the lives and contributions of various servants and courtiers who have been instrumental in operating Britain’s palaces since the Raj era.

Portraits of the Unseen

Among the myriad stories to be told are those of black and South Asian attendants at court during the 18th century. The exhibition will feature portraits and artifacts that unveil the presence and roles of these individuals, often relegated to the background in historical accounts. From an Indian wild cat keeper named Abdullah to a Turkish valet known as Mustapha, the exhibition seeks to honour the legacy of these workers and the roles they played.

Unexpected Origins and Diverse Roles

The exhibit will also underscore the diverse and sometimes surprising origins of these palace workers, as well as the variety of positions they held. These ranged from traditional roles such as butlers and cooks, to more unique appointments like the ‘Keeper of Ice and Snow’ and Frances Talbot, who managed the royal icehouse at Hampton Court Palace in the 1770s.

(Read Also: UK Announces Visa-Free Entry for Jordan and GCC Countries)

Guardians of the Palace

Notably, the exhibition will also highlight the vital security role these employees played in preserving the palaces. Historical records reveal instances where palace workers saved Kensington Palace from fire on multiple occasions, thereby playing a pivotal role in safeguarding Britain’s regal heritage. This initiative by Historic Royal Palaces aims to celebrate the legacy of these individuals and offer visitors an enriched connection with the historic sites.

(Read Also: A Tale of Two Conservative Parties: Canada vs. UK)

0
History United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Historic Shire Hall in ITV's Drama 'Mr Bates Vs the Post Office': A Spotlight on Justice

By Olalekan Adigun

January 3rd: A Tapestry of Historical Events

By BNN Correspondents

Aimee Greenberg's 'Light Falling Down' Premieres at Oceanside Theatre Company

By BNN Correspondents

Hogmanay: A Deep-Dive into Scotland's Unique New Year's Celebrations

By Salman Akhtar

Ancient Telugu Inscriptions Unearthed, Sheds New Light on Chola Dynast ...
@History · 17 mins
Ancient Telugu Inscriptions Unearthed, Sheds New Light on Chola Dynast ...
heart comment 0
January 3 in History: Dictatorship, Social Reform, and Technological Recognition

By Quadri Adejumo

January 3 in History: Dictatorship, Social Reform, and Technological Recognition
Unearthing History: Remains of the 19th Century Perth Gaol Discovered

By Geeta Pillai

Unearthing History: Remains of the 19th Century Perth Gaol Discovered
Estonia Commemorates 104th Anniversary of War of Independence

By Hadeel Hashem

Estonia Commemorates 104th Anniversary of War of Independence
Genealogical Research Unveils Unexpected Familial Ties between Stassi Schroeder and Gypsy Rose Blanchard

By BNN Correspondents

Genealogical Research Unveils Unexpected Familial Ties between Stassi Schroeder and Gypsy Rose Blanchard
Latest Headlines
World News
Kerry Team Injects Fresh Blood for McGrath Cup Clash Against Tipperary
34 seconds
Kerry Team Injects Fresh Blood for McGrath Cup Clash Against Tipperary
The Silent Crisis of 'Forever Chemicals': A Tale of Censorship and Corporate Abuse
45 seconds
The Silent Crisis of 'Forever Chemicals': A Tale of Censorship and Corporate Abuse
Leadership Dilemma at Tottenham Hotspur: Who will wear the Captain's Armband?
1 min
Leadership Dilemma at Tottenham Hotspur: Who will wear the Captain's Armband?
Mali National Football Team Announces Squad for African Cup of Nations
1 min
Mali National Football Team Announces Squad for African Cup of Nations
CQC and Ofsted Report Reveals Delays in Autism and ADHD Assessment in Trafford
1 min
CQC and Ofsted Report Reveals Delays in Autism and ADHD Assessment in Trafford
Leicester City Braces for January Transfer Window Shake-Up
1 min
Leicester City Braces for January Transfer Window Shake-Up
Fordham Rams vs Saint Bonaventure Bonnies: A Showdown of Skill and Strategy
2 mins
Fordham Rams vs Saint Bonaventure Bonnies: A Showdown of Skill and Strategy
Coalition Calls on Labor Government to Protect Gift Recipient Status for Non-Government Schools
2 mins
Coalition Calls on Labor Government to Protect Gift Recipient Status for Non-Government Schools
Gout Patients Warned Against Self-Treatment of Tophi: Dr. Diyana Ahmad
2 mins
Gout Patients Warned Against Self-Treatment of Tophi: Dr. Diyana Ahmad
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app