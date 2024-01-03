‘Untold Lives: A Palace at Work’ – A Tribute to Royal Staff Over the Centuries

Unveiling the untold narratives of royal staff over the centuries, a new exhibition, ‘Untold Lives: A Palace at Work’, is set to launch at Kensington Palace in London this March. Curated by Sebastian Edwards and his team at Historic Royal Palaces, the exhibit aims to shine light on the lives and contributions of various servants and courtiers who have been instrumental in operating Britain’s palaces since the Raj era.

Portraits of the Unseen

Among the myriad stories to be told are those of black and South Asian attendants at court during the 18th century. The exhibition will feature portraits and artifacts that unveil the presence and roles of these individuals, often relegated to the background in historical accounts. From an Indian wild cat keeper named Abdullah to a Turkish valet known as Mustapha, the exhibition seeks to honour the legacy of these workers and the roles they played.

Unexpected Origins and Diverse Roles

The exhibit will also underscore the diverse and sometimes surprising origins of these palace workers, as well as the variety of positions they held. These ranged from traditional roles such as butlers and cooks, to more unique appointments like the ‘Keeper of Ice and Snow’ and Frances Talbot, who managed the royal icehouse at Hampton Court Palace in the 1770s.

Guardians of the Palace

Notably, the exhibition will also highlight the vital security role these employees played in preserving the palaces. Historical records reveal instances where palace workers saved Kensington Palace from fire on multiple occasions, thereby playing a pivotal role in safeguarding Britain’s regal heritage. This initiative by Historic Royal Palaces aims to celebrate the legacy of these individuals and offer visitors an enriched connection with the historic sites.

