en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

Unraveling the Tapestry of UK Construction Law: Recent Cases and Regulatory Developments

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:26 am EST
Unraveling the Tapestry of UK Construction Law: Recent Cases and Regulatory Developments

Recent developments in the United Kingdom’s construction law and building regulations have seen a series of critical verdicts and amendments. These changes have demonstrated the ever-evolving nature of the sector, integrating traditional practices with today’s legal complexities.

Lendlease Construction (Europe) Ltd v Aecom Ltd

In a significant case, Lendlease Construction (Europe) Ltd v Aecom Ltd, the court was confronted with the question of whether two individuals who signed a document as directors of a company, despite not being directors, were authorized to do so. The court ruled in favor of the signatories, asserting that the company was estopped from denying their authority. This conclusion was reached considering the positions these individuals held within the company and the reliance others placed on their perceived authority.

S&T(UK) Ltd v Grove and Lidl Great Britain Ltd v Closed Circuit Cooling Ltd

In another prominent case, S&T(UK) Ltd v Grove, the Court of Appeal declared that an employer must fulfill their immediate payment obligation before resorting to a re-valuation of work through adjudication. However, the subsequent case of Lidl Great Britain Ltd v Closed Circuit Cooling Ltd clarified that this prohibition does not apply to adjudications unrelated to the notified sum, signaling the nuanced understanding of the Court.

MW High Tech Projects UK Ltd v Outotec (USA) Inc

In MW High Tech Projects UK Ltd v Outotec (USA) Inc, the court contested a settlement agreement’s re-assignment of a subcontract, ruling it invalid without the subcontractor’s consent. This verdict underscores the necessity of consent in contractual relationships and the importance of clear communication between all parties involved.

Upcoming Regulations and Developments

Looking ahead, the Building Safety Act 2022 stipulates that building control inspectors will need to register with the Building Safety Regulator by April 2024. Concurrently, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has released working papers seeking feedback on matters concerning landbanks, planning rules, and the delivery of new homes. Additionally, the Joint Contracts Tribunal (JCT) has introduced new Construction Administration Model Forms for several of its contract families, aiming to streamline administrative processes.

Lastly, the Building Safety Regulator has issued a comprehensive strategic plan for 2023-2026, and the government is set to introduce reporting on retention payments in the construction sector. These initiatives are aimed at enhancing transparency and improving overall sector efficiency.

0
Law United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Culver City Police Navigate High-Profile Incidents as City Battles Homelessness

By BNN Correspondents

Turkey Ups the Ante: Significant Increase in Fines for Sea Pollution

By Safak Costu

Former Prosecutor Joyce Vance Affirms Trump's Potential Legal Liability

By BNN Correspondents

Zimbabwe's Law Society Raises Alarm on Fake Lawyers, Stresses Need for Proper Credentials

By Olalekan Adigun

Crackdown on Flour Hoarders: Tank District Administration Enforces Fai ...
@Business · 10 mins
Crackdown on Flour Hoarders: Tank District Administration Enforces Fai ...
heart comment 0
Arvind Kejriwal Misses Third ED Summons Amidst Brewing Political Storm

By Dil Bar Irshad

Arvind Kejriwal Misses Third ED Summons Amidst Brewing Political Storm
Calcutta High Court Criticizes Police’s ‘Lackadaisical’ Investigation into Alleged Murder Case

By Rafia Tasleem

Calcutta High Court Criticizes Police's 'Lackadaisical' Investigation into Alleged Murder Case
Perak Customs Department Seizes Half a Million Ringgit Worth of Hard Liquor in Raid

By BNN Correspondents

Perak Customs Department Seizes Half a Million Ringgit Worth of Hard Liquor in Raid
Police Officers Harvey and Ellis to Face Misconduct Hearings Amidst Other Cases

By BNN Correspondents

Police Officers Harvey and Ellis to Face Misconduct Hearings Amidst Other Cases
Latest Headlines
World News
Colin Nixon Foresees Significant Impact of Potential Investment on Bangor
25 seconds
Colin Nixon Foresees Significant Impact of Potential Investment on Bangor
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
29 seconds
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
Liverpool FC Sets Unprecedented xG Ratio Record in Premier League History
37 seconds
Liverpool FC Sets Unprecedented xG Ratio Record in Premier League History
The Dawn of 2024: Transformative Trends in Health and Wellness
1 min
The Dawn of 2024: Transformative Trends in Health and Wellness
Biden-Harris Campaign: A Fight for Democracy Begins at Valley Forge
2 mins
Biden-Harris Campaign: A Fight for Democracy Begins at Valley Forge
Breakthrough in Understanding Bacterial 'Injectisomes' Opens Door for Medical Advancements
3 mins
Breakthrough in Understanding Bacterial 'Injectisomes' Opens Door for Medical Advancements
Parkview Health System Merges with UCHealth: A Significant Shift in Colorado's Healthcare Landscape
3 mins
Parkview Health System Merges with UCHealth: A Significant Shift in Colorado's Healthcare Landscape
Pasquale 'Pat' Deon Concludes 24-Year Leadership at SEPTA Amidst Financial Challenges
4 mins
Pasquale 'Pat' Deon Concludes 24-Year Leadership at SEPTA Amidst Financial Challenges
Matua's Light Sauvignon Blanc: A Refreshing Alternative for Health-Conscious Wine Lovers
4 mins
Matua's Light Sauvignon Blanc: A Refreshing Alternative for Health-Conscious Wine Lovers
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
29 seconds
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
9 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app