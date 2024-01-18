en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Unprecedented Pay Boost for UK Workers as New Minimum Wage Rates Apply from April

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:52 am EST
Unprecedented Pay Boost for UK Workers as New Minimum Wage Rates Apply from April

Millions of UK workers will feel a tangible difference in their financial security on April 1 when the minimum wage is increased significantly. The National Living Wage will increase significantly from £10.42 to £11.44, extending to workers aged 21 and up, as opposed to the previous age threshold of 23. This shift represents a significant step toward achieving more equitable wage distribution among the UK workforce.

Wage Increases Across Categories

Supplementing this primary increase, other wage categories are also primed for an upward swing. Workers aged between 18 and 20 will see the National Minimum Wage leap from £7.49 to £8.60. Additionally, for those under 18 and apprentices, wages will take a significant leap from £5.28 to £6.40. The actual influence on take-home pay will hinge on individual working hours and deductions such as taxes.

Impact on Low-Paid Workers

The government’s projections estimate that these changes will usher over two million low-paid workers into a higher income bracket. Initially announced by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt in his Autumn Statement, these increases represent a significant commitment to enhancing the living standards of the UK’s lowest paid workers.

Real Living Wage Adjustments

In addition to the mandatory minimum wage changes, the voluntary Real Living Wage has also ascended, rising to £12 per hour outside London and £13.15 within the city. This rate, paid by over 14,000 employers to more than 460,000 workers, aligns more closely with the actual cost of living. Adjusted annually, the Real Living Wage is applicable to employees over the age of 18, offering a more substantial income for those living in one of the world’s most expensive cities.

0
Business Economy United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
6 mins ago
Joby Aviation: The Vanguard of the eVTOL Industry
Joby Aviation, a frontrunner in the nascent electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) industry, has recently made significant strides in testing and infrastructure development. These developments herald an innovative era of urban mobility, with air taxis or ‘flying cars’ poised to redefine transportation. Pioneering Electric Air Taxi Test Flights Joby Aviation successfully completed the maiden
Joby Aviation: The Vanguard of the eVTOL Industry
J.K. Cement Embarks on a Significant Expansion Project: A Mix of Brown Field and Greenfield Initiatives
19 mins ago
J.K. Cement Embarks on a Significant Expansion Project: A Mix of Brown Field and Greenfield Initiatives
SC Agrotech Limited Welcomes New Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
19 mins ago
SC Agrotech Limited Welcomes New Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Canadian Brands Shine in Global Ranking; Apple Inc. Reigns Supreme
11 mins ago
Canadian Brands Shine in Global Ranking; Apple Inc. Reigns Supreme
Asyad Group Initiates Operations at New Container Terminal in Duqm
15 mins ago
Asyad Group Initiates Operations at New Container Terminal in Duqm
Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Limited Bolsters Board with Trio of New Directors
19 mins ago
Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Limited Bolsters Board with Trio of New Directors
Latest Headlines
World News
Green MP Ghahraman's Shoplifting Charge: A Cry for Better Mental Health Support in Politics
39 seconds
Green MP Ghahraman's Shoplifting Charge: A Cry for Better Mental Health Support in Politics
BJP Rolls Out 'Gaao Chalo Abhiyan' in Run-Up to Lok Sabha Elections
39 seconds
BJP Rolls Out 'Gaao Chalo Abhiyan' in Run-Up to Lok Sabha Elections
Great-O-Khan Triumphs in NJPW KOPW Championship at New Beginning in Nagoya
41 seconds
Great-O-Khan Triumphs in NJPW KOPW Championship at New Beginning in Nagoya
Trump's Cognitive Test Claims Stir Debate Amidst Mental Fitness Concerns
47 seconds
Trump's Cognitive Test Claims Stir Debate Amidst Mental Fitness Concerns
Delhi Health Ministry Focuses on EWS Scheme Implementation
48 seconds
Delhi Health Ministry Focuses on EWS Scheme Implementation
Iowa Community in Mourning: Couple Perishes in Orange City House Fire
54 seconds
Iowa Community in Mourning: Couple Perishes in Orange City House Fire
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Faces ED Interrogation in Alleged Money Laundering Case
1 min
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Faces ED Interrogation in Alleged Money Laundering Case
Dari Partners with Royal Moroccan Football Federation: A Commitment to Moroccan Sports Excellence
5 mins
Dari Partners with Royal Moroccan Football Federation: A Commitment to Moroccan Sports Excellence
Congress Aims for Border Security Compromise to Unlock Ukraine Funding
5 mins
Congress Aims for Border Security Compromise to Unlock Ukraine Funding
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
1 hour
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
3 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
3 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
3 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
3 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
3 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
3 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
4 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates
4 hours
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app