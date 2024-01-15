Unprecedented One-question Shoot-outs in Recent Episode of 'The Chase'

In a recent episode of the popular ITV quiz show 'The Chase,' an unprecedented event took place that left everyone, including the formidable Chaser, Mark Labbett, known as 'The Beast,' surprised. The team of four contestants, Ellen, Ben, Dan, and Ange, all found themselves in one-question shoot-outs with The Beast before securing their place back with their team—a first in the show's history.

One-question Shoot-outs and a Hefty Prize

In the heart-racing rounds, Ellen, Ben, and Dan held their nerves, answered their final questions correctly, and added a combined total of £20,000 to the team's jackpot. Unfortunately, Ange couldn't evade The Beast's chase and was caught before she could contribute to the team's prize money.

The Final Round and Viewer Reactions

In the final round, despite the collective efforts of the remaining three contestants, they couldn't clinch victory. The Beast showcased his quiz mastery by correctly answering all 17 questions with a daunting 16 seconds remaining on the clock. This turn of events sparked a wave of reactions from viewers, many of whom expressed frustration at contestant Ben's rapid but incorrect answers.

Speculations of Unfair Advantage

Viewers also voiced their suspicions about the seeming ease of The Beast's questions, suggesting a potential advantage in his favor. Adding fuel to the fire, allegations arose against host Bradley Walsh for allegedly speeding up his questioning when it was The Beast's turn—a claim that has since stirred up debate among fans of the show.

A Remarkable Moment

Despite the outcome and the swirling speculation, the episode marked a notable moment in 'The Chase' history. Host Bradley Walsh highlighted the unique occurrence of all four contestants having one-question shoot-outs as a first for the show, a revelation that even took 'The Beast' by surprise.