International Relations

Unprecedented Move: Russia Calls for Urgent UN Meeting Following US, UK Strikes on Yemen

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:27 pm EST
In an unprecedented move that has sent ripples of concern across the international community, the Russian permanent mission to the United Nations has called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council. The agenda? To discuss the recent strikes launched by the United States and the United Kingdom on Yemen, as revealed by a disclosure made on Friday, January 12, 2024.

Strikes Spark Global Concern

The strikes, carried out by the US and UK using combat aircraft, ships, and cruise missiles, have not been explicitly detailed in the official content provided. However, it is presumed that these are part of the broader geopolitical and military involvement in the region. The commencement of these bombings has triggered a swift reaction from both US President Joe Biden and the Yemeni Foreign Ministry. Yet, the call for a Security Council meeting by Russia, one of the five permanent members of the council, underscores the severity of the situation.

Russia Steps into the Fray

The fact that Russia, a significant player on the global stage, is calling for discussions on the actions of two other permanent members— the US and the UK— signals a shift in international dynamics. It is a rare occurrence for one permanent member to question the actions of the others, particularly in such a public and formal manner. This suggests a level of urgency and concern by the Russian mission regarding the implications of these strikes.

Implications for Peace and Security

The broader consequences of these strikes, and Russia’s reaction to them, could be far-reaching for international relations, peace, and security in the Middle East. The region, already fraught with tension and conflict, stands at a critical juncture. As the world watches with bated breath, the outcome of this urgent UN Security Council meeting could significantly impact the future of international diplomacy and the geopolitical landscape of the Middle East.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

