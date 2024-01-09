Unprecedented Growth in UK Entertainment Industry: Record £11.9 Billion Sales in 2023

2023 was a year of unprecedented growth for the UK entertainment industry, with music, video, and games sales hitting a record £11.9 billion, marking a 7% increase. The surge was primarily driven by streaming and digital services that contributed a significant 91.7% to the total revenue. This translates to an impressive £800 million.

Riding the Wave of Digital

Leading the growth were video sales, soaring by 10% to reach £4.9 billion. This surge was largely attributed to the popularity of subscription services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV. These platforms managed to surpass the games sector, a dominant force in the industry for the past decade. Physical sales didn’t lag, experiencing an uptick of 0.9% to reach £311 million. A significant highlight of this growth was the resurgence of vinyl album sales, up by 17.8%, and a surprising 2% increase in CD sales, registering the first rise in two decades.

Chart-Toppers of 2023

The music industry saw The Weeknd’s ‘The Highlights’ becoming the biggest album of the year, while Miley Cyrus’s ‘Flowers’ topped the tracks. Conversely, physical video sales witnessed a decline, with DVD and Blu-ray sales dropping by 21.7% and 15.1%, respectively. The top-selling video title was ‘Avatar – The Way Of Water’.

The Gaming Landscape

The games sector, although overshadowed by video sales, managed a modest growth of 2.9%, reaching £4.7 billion. The top spot for the biggest-selling console game went to EA Sports FC 24.

A Digital Renaissance

The rise in digital sales is a testament to the creative talent in the industry, digital services, and retailers who have transformed the entertainment experience over the past 15 years. The benefits extend to content owners and creators, setting a new standard for the future of the UK entertainment industry.