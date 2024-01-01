en English
Social Issues

Unprecedented Flooding Disrupts Eurostar Services, Strands Hundreds

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:50 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 5:29 am EST
Unprecedented Flooding Disrupts Eurostar Services, Strands Hundreds

In an unprecedented event, Eurostar services experienced significant disruptions following the flooding of a tunnel under the River Thames. The incident, which took place on Saturday, led to the cancellation of numerous Eurostar routes, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded at St. Pancras International station in London and the Gare du Nord station in Paris. The chaos severely affected holiday travel plans, with at least 29 trains being cancelled and no services operating for the rest of the day.

The disruption significantly impacted passengers, many of whom had made plans for the upcoming New Year’s Eve. For instance, Chris Dillashaw from Texas, who was in Paris for Christmas and had plans in London for New Year’s, expressed his disappointment upon learning about the situation. Additionally, Christina David and Georgina Benyamin from Sydney found themselves without accommodation after their train to Paris was cancelled. The engineers on site reported that the water levels in the tunnel were beginning to recede but described the volume of water as ‘unprecedented.’

Weather Conditions and Forecasts

The disruption occurred amidst a period of stormy weather in the UK, with Storm Gerrit causing widespread travel disruptions through strong winds and heavy rain. The Met Office has forecasted more high winds and rain for the weekend, with gusts up to 50 miles per hour expected, particularly near coastal areas. This incident followed a previous disruption before Christmas due to a strike by Eurotunnel staff.

Eurostar apologized for the inconvenience and emphasized the importance of the travel period during the festive season. The company anticipates resuming full service on Sunday, but passengers should expect crowded stations and potential delays. Eurostar is offering affected passengers options to rebook, use alternative transport, or receive a refund for their train ticket. Stranded passengers can also contact customer service for reimbursement for their hotel stay. The cause of the leak, however, has not yet been revealed.

Social Issues United Kingdom Weather
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

