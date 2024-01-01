en English
Disaster

Unprecedented Flooding Disrupts Eurostar Services, Stranding Travelers

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:16 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:13 am EST


In a wave of disruptions, the Eurostar train services witnessed an unprecedented halt due to flooding in two tunnels under the River Thames. This unexpected occurrence, caused by the onslaught of Storm Gerrit’s heavy rain and strong winds, led to a complete cessation of all trains to and from London on Saturday. Consequently, travelers found themselves stranded in the heart of London’s St. Pancras International station and Paris’ Gare du Nord station, with at least 29 trains canceled and no services in sight for the day.

Unprecedented Flooding Disrupts Train Services

The engineers on the scene reported a decrease in the water levels within the tunnels. However, they described the flooding as ‘unprecedented’, indicating the severity of the situation. The UK’s Met Office forecasts further stormy weather, with high winds and rain expected to continue in London and southern England. Gusts of up to 50 mph (80 kph) are predicted, primarily near coastal areas, adding to the ongoing travel turmoil.

(Read Also: Unprecedented Flooding Disrupts Eurostar Services, Strands Hundreds)

Passenger Plight and Dashed Holiday Plans

The disruption had a far-reaching impact, affecting the New Year’s Eve plans of many travelers, including a family from San Antonio, Texas, and two travelers from Sydney, who had planned an idyllic stay in a hotel with an Eiffel Tower view in Paris. The stranded passengers faced challenges in finding alternative transport and accommodations, with some managing to secure tickets for later trains while others embarked on long, exhausting journeys to reach their destinations.

(Read Also: Severe Weather Disrupts New Year’s Eve Celebrations in Britain)

Eurostar’s Response and Future Projections

Eurostar apologized for the inconvenience caused to their passengers and reaffirmed the importance of travel during the festive season. The company announced that all scheduled trains would be operational on Sunday, albeit with potential delays and speed restrictions in place due to the aftermath of the flooding incident. This incident is the latest in a series of disruptions for Eurostar services, following a strike by Eurotunnel staff before Christmas, painting a grim picture for UK travelers.

Disaster Transportation United Kingdom
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

