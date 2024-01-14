en English
Travel & Tourism

Unpacking ‘Tripophobia’: The British Fear of a Vacation-less Future

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 14, 2024 at 1:04 am EST
In a fascinating revelation, a study conducted by Virgin Media O2 has identified a unique phenomenon pervading the British population – ‘tripophobia’. The term, coined to signify the fear of not having any future trips or vacations planned, seems to have struck a chord with two out of every five Britons, asserting the prevalence of this anxiety. The most affected demographic, according to the research, appears to be Generation Z (Gen Z).

Gen Z and Tripophobia

A staggering 34 percent of Gen Z individuals confessed to having tripophobia, a rate slightly higher than the 31 percent observed among millennials. This fear has escalated to such an extent that nearly half of the Gen Z respondents found themselves musing about their next vacation while still on their current one. The fear of missing out (FOMO) on travel experiences seems to be a significant driving factor behind this phenomenon.

Combatting Tripophobia

In response to this fear, an impressive 51 percent of the British population work to ensure they always have a future trip to look forward to. These individuals book their holidays more than three months in advance, thereby mitigating their travel-related FOMO. The influence of social media, particularly Instagram, has exacerbated tripophobia, with travel being one of the most popular hashtags.

Advice from Experts

Dr. William Van Gordon, an Associate Professor of Psychology at the University of Derby, offers advice on managing tripophobia amidst the current cost-of-living climate. He provides tips on saving money when booking holidays to popular European destinations for Britons, including Portugal, Spain, Italy, and Greece. The anticipation and planning for their 2024 holidays are already in full swing among many Britons, despite the economic challenges.

author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

