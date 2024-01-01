en English
Security

Unmasking the Royal Pseudonyms: The Intriguing Code Names of the British Royal Family

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:57 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 5:21 am EST
As the clock strikes midnight in London, there’s a hint of mystery in the air. The city’s most famous residents, the British Royal Family, possess an intriguing secret. They navigate their public lives with grace and decorum, but when it comes to their private affairs, there’s a fascinating layer of discretion woven into their lives: the use of pseudonyms.

Cloaked in Codenames

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, inadvertently revealed a facet of this covert practice in 2010. While browsing for a wetsuit, she left her purse behind. The shop owner found a name tag reading ‘Mrs Cambridge’, not realizing that he had just stumbled upon a royal secret. This pseudonym not only serves as a safety measure but also reflects a touch of humor and fondness for her title.

The Royal Alias Game

Yet, this practice of adopting pseudonyms extends beyond the Duchess. Her husband, Prince William, is said to go by the name ‘Danny Collins’, and Kate herself has been known to use ‘Daphne Clark’ during their private holidays. These aliases, whimsically bearing the initials of their former titles – Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – add a playful twist to their security measures.

Not to be left out, their son, Prince George, once told a passerby that his name was ‘Archie’. This playful pseudonym, chosen years before the birth of his cousin Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, showcases the young prince’s sense of fun. It also subtly underscores the close-knit bond within the royal family.

Security in Discretion

The late Queen Elizabeth II, too, had her share of coded discretion. Reports suggest that staff and security referred to her as ‘Sharon’ during official business, a seemingly ordinary name that served the extraordinary purpose of safeguarding the Queen from potential eavesdroppers.

The British Royal Family’s use of pseudonyms is a fascinating blend of security, privacy, and a dash of whimsy. These codenames, mundane on the surface yet charged with significance, offer a rare glimpse into the private lives of the most public figures, reminding us that they, too, cherish their moments of anonymity.

Security Society United Kingdom
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

