Unlocking Funds for UK's Sustainable Transport: Insights from Sector Experts

With the delivery of sustainable transport in the UK a priority to achieving Net Zero targets, our roundtable series brings together sector experts to discuss the issues, challenges, and opportunities. Here are the insights from our inaugural session on the pivotal role of funding.

The Funding Challenge

In January's inaugural session, participants discussed the pivotal role of funding. We also posed the question: how do you proceed when there's no blueprint for unlocking funding on the scale required for timely and meaningful progress? The debate was encouraging and constructive. There were many valuable insights and inspiring - occasionally surprising - examples of viable solutions. Overall, participants' experience mirrors our own: funding is available. However, navigating and unlocking it relies upon a deep understanding of how to exploit existing supply and demand or - in extreme cases - how to create that demand, leveraging the quality, expertise, and creativity of your trusted advisors.

Securing Funding: The Key Questions

It was generally agreed that successfully securing funding right now hinges on answering one (or more) of four key questions:

Transportation is public sector-dominated - which means the involvement of politicians. It is our experience that politicians (both at national and local level) do want to engage when it comes to helping source funding. The challenge is usually identifying who is the right sponsor. Much can be attributed to timing (and luck!): speaking to exactly the right person at the most opportune moment.

Another driver can be the courage of a specific individual or organisation to implement an effective but unwelcome initiative. A recent example is the highly unpopular expansion of London's ULEZ zones by Mayor Sadiq Khan, incentivising people to choose less polluting modes of transport. As a result, London's roads are less congested and pollution levels in central London have nearly halved in the year since rollout.

If an initiative to deliver more sustainable transport has significant public support, it's easier to find the funding and the political will to fund it.

Harnessing public support for transportation projects is not always a given, especially if a proposed initiative is going to negatively impact livelihoods or hard-squeezed wallets. However, if your project has the potential to be transformative (as well as decarbonising), then support will be more forthcoming.

Creating a Blueprint for Success

When there is no blueprint, someone needs to take the reins. We've all experienced the dynamic, transformative impact of a driven person or organisation who takes the plunge into uncharted territory; they create the blueprint for others to follow that funding route. Setting these pathfinders apart is:

Examples discussed included entrepreneurial figures from both the public and private side of the fence. Like the particularly resourceful consultant who helped secure funding towards a new UK station project. They unlocked public award funding through their own initiative by bringing together key figures from rail industry, local council and Local Enterprise Partnerships (LEP).

Our expertise has often been pivotal to driving progress, ensuring sustainable transport projects get over the finish line. This can be seen in our strategic advice to Transport for Wales (TfW) and the Welsh Government on the successful transfer from Network Rail to TfW of all the track, signals and rail infrastructure for the Core Valley Lines railway network. This ground-breaking project was a critical element of the Welsh Government's £738m South Wales Metro, an ambitious scheme to provide a modern, sustainable travel network for South Wales, and reduce the environmental impact of the region's transport network.

One of the recurring questions is: who should be funding the infrastructure without which there can be no great leap forward for sustainable transportation? This is somewhat of a chicken/egg scenario. Should national/local government: