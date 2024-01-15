en English
Education

University of Strathclyde Announces MSc Chemistry with Data Science Programme

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:54 am EST
University of Strathclyde Announces MSc Chemistry with Data Science Programme

In a groundbreaking move, the University of Strathclyde, based in Glasgow, is launching a novel MSc Chemistry with Data Science programme. The course is scheduled to commence from September 2024, marking a significant stride towards integrating data science with traditional chemistry. The program is tailored to equip students with the necessary skills to tackle the increasingly data-intensive challenges that are emerging in the field of chemistry research.

Demystifying Data in Chemistry

The MSc Chemistry with Data Science programme is designed to bridge the gap between data science and chemistry, offering a unique blend of specialisations. The curriculum will be delivered by expert chemistry researchers, who will bring their extensive knowledge and experience to the table. As the world becomes more data-driven, the ability to analyse and interpret complex sets of data is becoming a crucial skill, especially in scientific research fields. This programme promises to deliver this skill set to its students, making them highly valuable assets in the evolving job market.

Entry Requirements and Course Details

Prospective candidates interested in enrolling for this master’s course are expected to possess at least a second-class Honours degree or its equivalent in relevant fields. These fields include but are not limited to Chemistry, Computing Science, Chemical Engineering, Mathematics, and Physics. Proficiency in English is non-negotiable, with a minimum required IELTS score of 6.0, and no component scoring below 5.5.

Graduate Prospects

Graduates of this innovative programme will be armed with a combination of traditional chemistry knowledge and advanced data analysis skills. This unique blend of skills will make them highly sought-after candidates for employment across various industries, including pharmaceuticals, biotech, and chemical industries. With the increasing reliance on data in these sectors, graduates with a background in data science and chemistry are likely to be in high demand.

Tuition Fees

International students aspiring to join the MSc Chemistry with Data Science programme should be aware of the tuition fee for the 2024-25 academic year, which is set at £26,100. The programme draws on the collective wisdom and expertise of both the Department of Pure and Applied Chemistry and the Department of Computer and Information Sciences, ensuring a comprehensive and well-rounded educational experience.

Education Science & Technology United Kingdom
