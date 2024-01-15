en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

University of Stirling Calls for Applications for the 2024 Dr Gavin Wallace Fellowship

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:00 am EST
University of Stirling Calls for Applications for the 2024 Dr Gavin Wallace Fellowship

The University of Stirling is opening its doors for Scottish based mid-career and established writers with the announcement of the Dr Gavin Wallace Fellowship for 2024. The year-long residency, set to commence in March 2024, is designed to inspire new work and nurture literary talent within the Dumfries and Galloway community.

Supporting Literary Excellence

Offering a stipend of £20,000, the fellowship provides a dedicated workspace within the heart of the University’s vibrant campus. The opportunity goes beyond a mere financial grant; it is a platform for professional growth and development. It includes a myriad of opportunities such as author appearances, research seminars, and research trips, all crafted to enrich the writer’s journey.

Fostering Diversity and Inclusion

The University of Stirling is committed to promoting diversity and inclusion within the literary field. It emphasizes the importance of voices from under-represented groups, including people of color, those from ethnically marginalized communities, disabled individuals, members of the working class, LGBTQ+ individuals, and those at the intersections of these identities. By doing so, it aims to create a rich tapestry of narratives that reflect the diverse experiences of society.

Application Process and Deadline

Aspiring applicants can find more information about the residency and the application process on the official University of Stirling website. The deadline for application submissions is February 2, 2024. Dr Liam Bell, a senior lecturer in creative writing at the university, expressed his enthusiasm for the fellowship’s contribution to the literary community. He urged established and emerging writers to seize this unique opportunity.

0
Education Society United Kingdom
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
1 min ago
Business Insider Defends allegations Against Neri Oxman, Promotes FT Subscriptions
Business Insider, the prominent news organization, stands firm on its allegations of plagiarism against Neri Oxman, a former professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and wife of billionaire Bill Ackman. CEO Barbara Peng has defended the integrity of the investigation and its findings, emphasizing the rigorous journalistic standards followed during the process. The
Business Insider Defends allegations Against Neri Oxman, Promotes FT Subscriptions
England Battles Rising School Absenteeism: New Measures and Voices Emerge
2 mins ago
England Battles Rising School Absenteeism: New Measures and Voices Emerge
From Tragedy to Triumph: William Lai's Rise to Taiwan's Presidency
2 mins ago
From Tragedy to Triumph: William Lai's Rise to Taiwan's Presidency
Navigating the Labyrinth: The Complex Role of a University President
1 min ago
Navigating the Labyrinth: The Complex Role of a University President
Hungary Steps Up Support for Ukraine with Scholarship Program
2 mins ago
Hungary Steps Up Support for Ukraine with Scholarship Program
Ashleigh Barty Champions Sports and Education Initiative for Australian Youth
2 mins ago
Ashleigh Barty Champions Sports and Education Initiative for Australian Youth
Latest Headlines
World News
Urease-Powered Nanobots: A Potential Game-Changer in Bladder Cancer Treatment
8 seconds
Urease-Powered Nanobots: A Potential Game-Changer in Bladder Cancer Treatment
Taiwan's Election: Rise of Third Party Reshapes Political Landscape
30 seconds
Taiwan's Election: Rise of Third Party Reshapes Political Landscape
Lancashire Councillor Criticizes Pothole Reporting App for Inaccurate Repair Status
36 seconds
Lancashire Councillor Criticizes Pothole Reporting App for Inaccurate Repair Status
ENDOMIX: EU-Funded Project to Investigate Health Effects of Everyday Chemicals
46 seconds
ENDOMIX: EU-Funded Project to Investigate Health Effects of Everyday Chemicals
Triumph Debuts TF 250-X Motocross Bike: A Blend of Power and Elegance
56 seconds
Triumph Debuts TF 250-X Motocross Bike: A Blend of Power and Elegance
Anthony Carrigan on His Transition from Villain to Superhero in Superman: Legacy
1 min
Anthony Carrigan on His Transition from Villain to Superhero in Superman: Legacy
Sania Mirza Shoaib Malik Divorce Rumors: Instagram Changes Fuel Speculation
1 min
Sania Mirza Shoaib Malik Divorce Rumors: Instagram Changes Fuel Speculation
Wisconsin Representative Derrick Van Orden Praises Trump: Receives Backlash
1 min
Wisconsin Representative Derrick Van Orden Praises Trump: Receives Backlash
Mouse Study Sheds New Light on Immune System's Role in COVID-19
1 min
Mouse Study Sheds New Light on Immune System's Role in COVID-19
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
28 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app