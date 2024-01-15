University of Stirling Calls for Applications for the 2024 Dr Gavin Wallace Fellowship

The University of Stirling is opening its doors for Scottish based mid-career and established writers with the announcement of the Dr Gavin Wallace Fellowship for 2024. The year-long residency, set to commence in March 2024, is designed to inspire new work and nurture literary talent within the Dumfries and Galloway community.

Supporting Literary Excellence

Offering a stipend of £20,000, the fellowship provides a dedicated workspace within the heart of the University’s vibrant campus. The opportunity goes beyond a mere financial grant; it is a platform for professional growth and development. It includes a myriad of opportunities such as author appearances, research seminars, and research trips, all crafted to enrich the writer’s journey.

Fostering Diversity and Inclusion

The University of Stirling is committed to promoting diversity and inclusion within the literary field. It emphasizes the importance of voices from under-represented groups, including people of color, those from ethnically marginalized communities, disabled individuals, members of the working class, LGBTQ+ individuals, and those at the intersections of these identities. By doing so, it aims to create a rich tapestry of narratives that reflect the diverse experiences of society.

Application Process and Deadline

Aspiring applicants can find more information about the residency and the application process on the official University of Stirling website. The deadline for application submissions is February 2, 2024. Dr Liam Bell, a senior lecturer in creative writing at the university, expressed his enthusiasm for the fellowship’s contribution to the literary community. He urged established and emerging writers to seize this unique opportunity.