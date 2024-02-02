University of Sheffield's Unique Triple-Accredited Urban Planning Course Now Accepting Applications

The University of Sheffield, a leading institution in the United Kingdom, has opened applications for its unique MPlan course in Urban Studies and Planning. This four-year integrated master's course, commencing in September 2024, is the sole program in the UK to boast a triple accreditation. This prestigious recognition comes from the Royal Town Planning Institute, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, and the Chartered Institute of Housing. Adding to its global relevance, the course has also recently earned accreditation from the Institute of Town Planners, India.

Training Future Urban Planners

The MPlan program is designed to furnish students with a broad comprehension of urban planning, enriched with a practical skillset and hands-on experience. The curriculum encompasses core knowledge, skills, and tackles critical issues such as climate change and urban inequalities. By offering a blend of theoretical knowledge and practical training, the course prepares students for a wide array of careers in planning and related fields.

Professional Skills Development and World-Class Research

Throughout the course, students have the opportunity to develop crucial professional skills in project management, teamwork, and negotiation. These skills are supported by the university's dedicated employability team, ensuring students are well-prepared for their future careers. Alongside, students can also gain work experience through placements in local planning offices or the private sector, optional modules, international study opportunities, and field trips.

Financial Considerations and Scholarships

For the academic year 2024-25, the tuition fee for overseas students is pegged at 22,680. However, the university extends a helping hand to deserving international students. A 2,000 International Undergraduate Scholarship is available for new international students who demonstrate academic success. This financial aid signals the university's commitment to nurturing talent from around the world.