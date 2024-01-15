en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

University of Sheffield Announces Admissions and Scholarships for Environmental Science BSc Course

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:21 am EST
University of Sheffield Announces Admissions and Scholarships for Environmental Science BSc Course

Enrollment for the Environmental Science BSc course beginning in September 2024 at the globally renowned University of Sheffield, in the United Kingdom, is now underway. The university has gained recognition for its commitment to addressing environmental issues through education, with the course offering an in-depth exploration of key areas such as global environmental change, conservation, sustainability, and environmental technology. The three-year course is set to mould the next generation of environmental scientists who will be pivotal in shaping our planet’s future.

Aiding International Students

In an effort to encourage a diverse student body, the University of Sheffield has introduced 75 International Undergraduate Merit Scholarships for 2024. These scholarships, amounting to £10,000 per annum, are aimed at supporting new international students during their academic journey, conditional upon the maintenance of a 60% average. This initiative marks a significant step in promoting global educational access, particularly in the field of Environmental Science.

An Enhanced Learning Experience

Beyond the standard course, the University of Sheffield provides students with a valuable opportunity to gain practical experience by undertaking a placement year. By opting for this, students effectively extend their program to a four-year Degree with Placement Year. This unique feature of the course allows students to apply their theoretical knowledge in real-world scenarios, enhancing their employability upon graduation.

Eligibility and Application Details

For Indian students aspiring to be part of this innovative course, the university has set clear eligibility criteria. These include scoring 75% or above in standard XII for CBSE, CISCE, and Maharashtra State Board, 70% for the West Bengal Board, and 80% for other state boards. English proficiency is also a requirement, with a minimum IELTS score of 6.5 overall, and no less than 6.0 in each component, or an equivalent English language qualification. The annual tuition fee for overseas students for the 2024-25 academic year is set at £25,540. All interested candidates can find more information and apply through the University of Sheffield’s official website.

0
Education United Kingdom
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
5 mins ago
Govind Kumar Takes Helm as President of upGrad's B2C Segment
In a significant move to bolster its operations in India, educational technology firm upGrad has named Govind Kumar as the new President for the Working Professionals (B2C) segment. Kumar, a seasoned veteran with a decade of experience in the retail and consumer arenas, previously steered Hopscotch’s business trajectory in India, catapulting it to become a
Govind Kumar Takes Helm as President of upGrad's B2C Segment
University of Galway Launches Short Courses Series 2024: A Gateway to Lifelong Learning
15 mins ago
University of Galway Launches Short Courses Series 2024: A Gateway to Lifelong Learning
JAMB Begins 2024/2025 UTME and DE Registration, Promises Inclusivity for Disabled Candidates
15 mins ago
JAMB Begins 2024/2025 UTME and DE Registration, Promises Inclusivity for Disabled Candidates
Malaysian Academic Movement Calls for End to Harassment of International Scholars
5 mins ago
Malaysian Academic Movement Calls for End to Harassment of International Scholars
Indian Students Found Dead in Connecticut: A Tragic End to Overseas Dreams
10 mins ago
Indian Students Found Dead in Connecticut: A Tragic End to Overseas Dreams
Four-Year-Old 'Smiling Warrior' Raises Awareness about Rare Skin Condition in School
11 mins ago
Four-Year-Old 'Smiling Warrior' Raises Awareness about Rare Skin Condition in School
Latest Headlines
World News
Health NZ West Coast's Plans to Revive Reefton's Health Services Met With Skepticism
8 seconds
Health NZ West Coast's Plans to Revive Reefton's Health Services Met With Skepticism
Iloilo City Fights Child Malnutrition with New Nutrition Center
14 seconds
Iloilo City Fights Child Malnutrition with New Nutrition Center
Catholic Bishops of Nigeria Speak Out Against Corruption and Violence
23 seconds
Catholic Bishops of Nigeria Speak Out Against Corruption and Violence
Stefanos Tsitsipas Triumphs over Zizou Bergs in Australian Open First Round
29 seconds
Stefanos Tsitsipas Triumphs over Zizou Bergs in Australian Open First Round
AARP New Hampshire's Valentine's Day Treat: A Virtual Paint and Sip for Caregivers
44 seconds
AARP New Hampshire's Valentine's Day Treat: A Virtual Paint and Sip for Caregivers
Uganda Set to Host the 19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit
1 min
Uganda Set to Host the 19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit
2024 US Presidential Election: A Potential Rematch and a Packed Calendar
3 mins
2024 US Presidential Election: A Potential Rematch and a Packed Calendar
India Honours Its Protectors on 76th Army Day, Declares 2024 'Year of Technology Absorption'
3 mins
India Honours Its Protectors on 76th Army Day, Declares 2024 'Year of Technology Absorption'
Baby-led Feeding: A Potential Antidote to Infant Obesity
4 mins
Baby-led Feeding: A Potential Antidote to Infant Obesity
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app