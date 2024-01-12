University of Nottingham Joins Clean Aviation Joint Undertaking as First UK University

The University of Nottingham has achieved a noteworthy milestone, becoming the first UK university to join the Clean Aviation Joint Undertaking (CAJU) as an Associated Member. The CAJU, considered the European Union’s premier research and innovation program, has been entrusted with the ambitious task of propelling the aviation industry towards a sustainable future. This landmark development succeeds a substantial funding injection of ten million pounds received by the university last year, specifically aimed at bolstering research in future aviation technologies.

Strengthening Future Aviation Research

The University’s Institute for Aerospace Technology (IAT) will be instrumental in this partnership. The IAT, a renowned research institute, will utilise this significant funding to drive research and innovation in sustainable aviation technologies, further enhancing the university’s reputation as a global leader in this sector. The IAT’s involvement ensures the university’s commitment to pioneering work in clean aviation.

A Collaborative Effort for Climate-Neutral Aviation

As an Associated Member of the CAJU, the University of Nottingham joins an elite group of only 20 new members from across Europe. Together, they will work closely with the European Commission and other private members of the CAJU. This collaboration is expected to yield significant advancements in sustainable aviation, with the collective objective of achieving climate-neutral aviation. The University of Nottingham’s inclusion in this partnership reinforces its commitment to environmental sustainability within the aviation industry, setting a precedent for other educational institutions to follow.