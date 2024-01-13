University of Cumbria’s New Barrow Island Campus Receives Preliminary Approval

The University of Cumbria, in a significant stride forward in its growth plans, has received preliminary approval for a new campus on Barrow Island. The campus is the result of a collaborative initiative between the university and BAE Systems. It was incorporated in the successful bid for the Barrow Town Deal, with the primary construction work set to commence the following year. The campus, projected to open to students in the summer of 2024, is a design by Day Architectural and will cater to nearly 1,500 students per year. It will offer a range of courses, including advanced manufacturing, computing, business management, project management, and supply chain and logistics.

An Integral Part of Barrow Learning Quarter

Part of the Barrow Learning Quarter (BLQ) scheme, the campus development aims to create a skills hub. The BLQ project is budgeted at £23.4 million, with £13.4 million funded via the Town Deal. The new Barrow campus will be strategically located adjacent to BAE Systems’ Submarine Academy of Skill and Knowledge.

A Transformative Step for the Region

Julie Mennell, the vice chancellor of the University of Cumbria, highlighted the potential of the new campus to transform the region by enhancing educational opportunities, and boosting vitality and vibrancy. The project team comprises various specialists, including DPP Planning, Hydrock, Miller Goodall, Urban Green, and Curtins. The application has been filed under the reference number B12/2022/0263.

Contractor Appointed for Campus Development

In related news, Caddick Construction has been appointed as the lead contractor for the development of the University of Cumbria’s new campus. Additionally, Cumbria has received a £2.5 million funding package to develop training in sectors such as low carbon, logistics, digital, and catering. This funding will support the establishment of new training programs across these sectors.