Universities UK Chief Warns Against Policies Discouraging International Students

In an alarming revelation, Vivienne Stern, Chief Executive of Universities UK, has cast a spotlight on the potentially detrimental policies of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government. These policies, Stern warns, are discouraging international students from pursuing their academic aspirations in the United Kingdom.

The policy of chief concern is the government’s Dependant Visa Ban. Enforced by the UK Home Office since the dawn of the new year, this policy significantly restricts foreign students from bringing family members to the UK. Exceptions are made only for postgraduate research students and those on government-funded scholarships. Stern, representing over 140 universities, voiced her apprehensions about a ‘serious overcorrection’ resulting from this policy.

The Deterring Effect on International Students

Beyond the policy itself, Stern drew attention to the off-putting rhetoric and policy changes that have been discouraging potential students. Key countries like Nigeria and India, which have traditionally been significant contributors to the international student population in UK universities, have reportedly seen a sharp decline in enrolments.

UK universities have long relied on tuition fees from non-EU students as a significant income source. With these fees accounting for nearly 20% of sector income and domestic tuition fees frozen for the past decade, the sector is teetering on the edge of financial instability. Stern’s warning rings loud and clear about the economic implications for a sector that contributes 71 billion annually to the UK economy. She urged the government to reconsider its policies, highlighting Prime Minister Sunak’s stance that the policy ‘delivers for the British people.’