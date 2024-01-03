en English
Society

Universal Credit Recipients Missing Out on Social Tariffs: CAS

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:19 am EST
Universal Credit Recipients Missing Out on Social Tariffs: CAS

Almost 400,000 Universal Credit recipients in Scotland could be missing out on substantial savings through social tariffs for broadband and mobile phone packages, warns Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS). The charity, while advocating for broader eligibility and enhanced promotion of these deals, has raised concerns over the lack of awareness among eligible individuals, with a mere 8.3% capitalizing on these offers.

Internet Access: A Necessity, not a Luxury

As the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis have underscored the essential nature of internet access, CAS spokesperson, Kyle Scott, accentuates the importance of social tariffs in making this utility more affordable. These special tariffs can potentially save consumers up to £200 annually, a significant relief amidst the economic turbulence. However, the charity asserts that providers have not adequately publicized these plans. A YouGov survey, commissioned by CAS, reveals that only 24% of consumers are even aware of social tariffs, and a paltry 7% were informed about them by their providers.

Push for Expanded Eligibility

While pushing for more robust promotion of social tariffs, CAS also advocates for the expansion of their eligibility criteria. The charity believes that more vulnerable groups, such as disabled individuals and those fleeing domestic violence, should also be included. The YouGov survey depicts broad public support for this proposition, with a majority of Scottish consumers favoring the widening of eligibility.

The Efficiency of the New DWP IT System

A significant advancement in this context has been the implementation of a new DWP IT system in 2022, which has streamlined the verification process for providers. Consequently, it is now easier for suppliers to confirm the eligibility of applicants for social tariffs. However, CAS urges individuals to directly inquire with their suppliers about eligibility, given the lack of proactive communication from providers.

Society United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

