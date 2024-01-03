en English
United Utilities Undertakes Repair Work on Damaged Sewer; Lancashire Faces Flood Alerts

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:08 am EST
United Utilities Undertakes Repair Work on Damaged Sewer; Lancashire Faces Flood Alerts

United Utilities, a prominent water company, has begun ameliorative operations on a damaged sewer in Rossendale, situated by the A56 near the River Irwell. The damage, a consequence of the torrential downpour during Storm Henk, instigated a landslip on the locale, although the company has extended assurances to the public that the incident has not resulted in any bursts in the sewer network.

Installation of Bypass Pipework

To ward off the potential of sewage leakage into the River Irwell, United Utilities has meticulously erected a bypass pipe network, accompanied by pumping equipment. This strategic move aims not only to prevent environmental contamination but also to stabilize the ground in the vicinity of the affected area.

Lancashire on High Alert

Amidst these repair efforts, Lancashire has been put on high alert due to the threat of floods instigated by recent heavy rain. The areas facing the most significant risk include the lower-lying terrains around the River Lostock and River Yarrow. The impact of potential flooding extends to numerous locations, including Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley, Croston, Leyland, Coppull, Eccleston, Lostock Hall, and Bamber Bridge.

Advisory for Residents and Motorists

Residents in these areas have been warned to avoid using footpaths and bridges close to local watercourses, while motorists have been counselled to circumnavigate waterlogged roads. This advisory is aimed at ensuring the safety of the public amidst the waterlogged conditions and preventing further mishaps in the wake of the repair operations on the damaged sewer.

United Kingdom
