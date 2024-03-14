United Utilities Accused of Manipulating Environmental Performance Figures

United Utilities, a leading UK water company, has been caught in the eye of a storm over allegations of distorting its environmental performance figures. A BBC Panorama investigation, armed with whistleblower accounts and leaked documents, suggests that the company may have inappropriately downgraded over 60 pollution incidents last year. Such downgrades, if accurate, could have artificially inflated the company's environmental performance, potentially enabling the company to secure a hefty £5.1 million 'green bonus.'

Downgraded Incidents and the Green Bonus

The incidents allegedly manipulated by United Utilities included a variety of pollution events, all of which were reportedly downgraded to Category 4, the lowest level. This category signifies 'no environmental impact' and is not factored into published environmental performance figures. By shifting incidents into this category, United Utilities could have made strides in its environmental performance on paper while the actual environmental impact remained unchanged.

Questionable Oversight

The Environment Agency, tasked with overseeing these downgrades, appears to have had an alarmingly low presence at reported incidents. Reports indicate that it attended only six out of 931 incidents in northwest England between 2020 and 2022. This lack of oversight raises questions about the agency's effectiveness and may have inadvertently facilitated the alleged misrepresentations by United Utilities.

Political Fallout and Calls for Investigation

The revelations have sparked outrage and calls for accountability. The Liberal Democrats have demanded a criminal investigation into the allegations, while Labour's shadow environment secretary has accused the government of overlooking corruption in the water industry. Meanwhile, Defra (the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs) has decried the volume of sewage discharged into English waters as 'utterly unacceptable'.

United Utilities' Response

United Utilities has contested the allegations, maintaining its innocence in the face of mounting scrutiny. However, with the Environment Agency now conducting what it calls the 'largest ever criminal investigation into water companies in England over sewage pollution', the company's claims will be put to the test. The outcome of this investigation could have far-reaching implications for the company and the wider water industry.