Unique Opportunity for Young Women: ‘Ambassador For A Day’ Competition

As the International Women’s Day (IWD) 2024 approaches, a novel opportunity has emerged for young female students in Georgia, aged between 18 and 22. The British Embassy in Tbilisi has announced an exciting competition, ‘Ambassador For A Day.’ It invites the participants to spend a full day at the embassy on March 7, 2024, shadowing the Ambassador to Georgia. The initiative is not just about experiencing an Ambassador’s work but also about amplifying the voices of women in international diplomacy.

‘Inspire Inclusion’ – A Step Toward Equality

The competition is a clear reflection of the IWD 2024 theme ‘Inspire Inclusion.’ It endeavors to tackle the underrepresentation of women in international diplomacy, particularly those from diverse backgrounds, by promoting equality of opportunity and equitable outcomes. The contest aligns with the broader goal of encouraging women to voice their views on topics that affect us all and to be part of the solutions.

How to Enter the Competition?

To enter the competition, participants are required to submit an original 500-word essay in English on the topic ‘Which influential British woman would you like to meet and why?’ The essays must be submitted before the deadline of February 14, 2024. Creativity is a key criterion for judging, and the essays will be evaluated by a diverse jury panel to ensure a fair and inclusive assessment process. Before submitting their entries, participants are advised to read the terms and conditions of the competition.

Shadowing the Ambassador – An Unparalleled Experience

The winner of this competition will earn a unique opportunity to observe and learn from the Ambassador to Georgia during the week of IWD. It will provide them with a firsthand understanding of the work of an Ambassador and other leaders in diplomacy, thereby fostering their interest and ambitions in this field.