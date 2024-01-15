Union Jack Oil Reports Over $18 Million Net Revenue from Wressle Field

Union Jack Oil PLC (UJO), a key player in the oil industry listed on the AIM market, has reported a significant revenue generation from its Wressle field. The returns have surpassed $18 million net since the commencement of production in summer 2021. The Wressle field, operating with a single well, has been producing an average of around 665 barrels of oil per day, marking a robust performance.

Financial Stability and Growth

With a 40% stake in the Wressle field, Union Jack Oil has attained a financial position where it is now cash flow positive. The company can cover all its general and administrative expenses, operating expenses, and capital expenditures without the need for debt. As of December 12, the company reported a surplus of over 3.45 million in cash, short-term receivables, and investments, demonstrating solid financial stability.

Additional Cash Flow from Keddington Oilfield

Beyond the revenues from Wressle, Union Jack Oil also garners cash flow from the Keddington oilfield, where it holds a 55% ownership stake. This additional revenue stream further strengthens the company’s financial position and prospects of growth.

Future Updates and Optimistic Outlook

The company has announced its intention to provide future production and revenue updates from the Wressle field on a quarterly basis. Recent operations at the Wressle-1 well have positively influenced oil production rates, indicating potential for further increases as engineers continue optimizing the well’s performance. An impressive 263% increase in 2P reserves has greatly enhanced the valuation of the Wressle development, a promising sign for the future.

Union Jack Oil’s CEO, David Bramhill, expressed optimism about the progress at the Wressle project, which is considered the company’s flagship endeavor. The substantial revenue generation and promising developments at the Wressle field underscore Union Jack Oil’s strong position in the oil market and bode well for its future prospects.