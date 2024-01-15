en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Union Jack Oil Reports Over $18 Million Net Revenue from Wressle Field

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:50 am EST
Union Jack Oil Reports Over $18 Million Net Revenue from Wressle Field

Union Jack Oil PLC (UJO), a key player in the oil industry listed on the AIM market, has reported a significant revenue generation from its Wressle field. The returns have surpassed $18 million net since the commencement of production in summer 2021. The Wressle field, operating with a single well, has been producing an average of around 665 barrels of oil per day, marking a robust performance.

Financial Stability and Growth

With a 40% stake in the Wressle field, Union Jack Oil has attained a financial position where it is now cash flow positive. The company can cover all its general and administrative expenses, operating expenses, and capital expenditures without the need for debt. As of December 12, the company reported a surplus of over 3.45 million in cash, short-term receivables, and investments, demonstrating solid financial stability.

Additional Cash Flow from Keddington Oilfield

Beyond the revenues from Wressle, Union Jack Oil also garners cash flow from the Keddington oilfield, where it holds a 55% ownership stake. This additional revenue stream further strengthens the company’s financial position and prospects of growth.

Future Updates and Optimistic Outlook

The company has announced its intention to provide future production and revenue updates from the Wressle field on a quarterly basis. Recent operations at the Wressle-1 well have positively influenced oil production rates, indicating potential for further increases as engineers continue optimizing the well’s performance. An impressive 263% increase in 2P reserves has greatly enhanced the valuation of the Wressle development, a promising sign for the future.

Union Jack Oil’s CEO, David Bramhill, expressed optimism about the progress at the Wressle project, which is considered the company’s flagship endeavor. The substantial revenue generation and promising developments at the Wressle field underscore Union Jack Oil’s strong position in the oil market and bode well for its future prospects.

0
Business Energy United Kingdom
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
16 seconds ago
Johannesburg Stock Exchange Navigates Global Trend of Declining Listings
Amidst a global trend of dwindling numbers of listed companies, the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), the largest stock exchange in Africa, has admitted experiencing a decline in its listings, prominently amongst small and mid-cap companies. Despite this, the JSE asserts that the vibrancy of the local market remains competitive on the global stage, providing a
Johannesburg Stock Exchange Navigates Global Trend of Declining Listings
Revitalizing Rural Ireland: Heather Humphreys Announces Major Investment in Community Spaces
2 mins ago
Revitalizing Rural Ireland: Heather Humphreys Announces Major Investment in Community Spaces
Andrew Webb to Assume Leadership of Ecora Resources PLC
2 mins ago
Andrew Webb to Assume Leadership of Ecora Resources PLC
Avon Protection PLC Wins Multi-Million Euro Contract with German Navy
1 min ago
Avon Protection PLC Wins Multi-Million Euro Contract with German Navy
Sinclairs Hotels Ltd's Shares Surge Ahead of Shareholder Meeting
2 mins ago
Sinclairs Hotels Ltd's Shares Surge Ahead of Shareholder Meeting
Poppy Jasper International Film Festival: A Celebration of Diversity and Local Gemstone
2 mins ago
Poppy Jasper International Film Festival: A Celebration of Diversity and Local Gemstone
Latest Headlines
World News
'Fighter': Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone Starrer's Trailer Released
30 seconds
'Fighter': Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone Starrer's Trailer Released
Angelo Mathews Criticises Former Selection Panel, Eyes T20 World Cup
2 mins
Angelo Mathews Criticises Former Selection Panel, Eyes T20 World Cup
Digital Transformation in Healthcare: A Double-Edged Sword
2 mins
Digital Transformation in Healthcare: A Double-Edged Sword
The Importance of Hydration in Hot Weather: Health Experts Weigh In
2 mins
The Importance of Hydration in Hot Weather: Health Experts Weigh In
Bill Belichick: An NFL Legend Charts His Next Course
3 mins
Bill Belichick: An NFL Legend Charts His Next Course
Sultan Haitham bin Tarik's Royal Tour to Boost Development in Musandam Governorate
3 mins
Sultan Haitham bin Tarik's Royal Tour to Boost Development in Musandam Governorate
Amazon Sale 2024: Top-Brand Water Purifiers at Up to 50% Off
5 mins
Amazon Sale 2024: Top-Brand Water Purifiers at Up to 50% Off
Australian Open 2024: Uncomfortable Seating Arrangement for Judds
6 mins
Australian Open 2024: Uncomfortable Seating Arrangement for Judds
Hairdresser and Auto Electrician Fined in Illegal Abortion Case
7 mins
Hairdresser and Auto Electrician Fined in Illegal Abortion Case
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
7 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
7 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app