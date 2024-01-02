Unexpected Treasure: Man Finds £2 Million Gold in Tank Bought on eBay

In a twist of fate that could rival the plot of a Hollywood movie, 62-year-old Nick Mead, a military vehicle enthusiast, found an unexpected treasure hidden in a Chinese Type 69 tank he purchased on eBay for £30,000. The tank, a copy of the Soviet T-55, was intended to join his remarkable collection of 150 military vehicles. However, what lay inside the seemingly ordinary tank would turn Mead’s world upside down.

Discovery of a Lifetime

While restoring the tank with his mechanic, Todd Chamberlain, the duo discovered five gold bars, each weighing approximately 5kg. The gold, estimated to be worth over £2 million, was found during a routine filming of their restoration process, a precaution taken in case they encountered munitions. The sight of the glimmering metal stashed away inside the tank left Mead and Chamberlain in disbelief.

The Gold’s Mysterious Origins

The origins of the gold are shrouded in mystery and conjecture. It is believed to have been looted by Iraqi soldiers during the 1990 invasion of Kuwait. The gold was then lost inside the tank, which was subsequently captured and transported to Britain. The previous restorer of the tank, Joe Hewes, had not stumbled upon the hidden treasure during his work.

The Legal Maze and Lingering Regret

On discovering the gold, Mead and Chamberlain immediately contacted the police. The authorities took possession of the gold bars, leaving Mead with a mere receipt. Six years have passed since the discovery, and Mead has yet to be compensated. The incident underscores the complexity of the legal aspects of finding gold in the UK. Under the Treasure Act, individuals who stumble upon treasure are required to report the find to the local coroner. The Crown then has the right to claim ownership of the discovered treasure.

Today, Mead expresses regret for not keeping the gold or negotiating a finder’s fee. He has been left in the dark about the gold’s fate as authorities continue their attempts to locate the rightful owners. Since the find, Mead has been the recipient of peculiar phone calls and remains unsure of the gold’s ultimate destiny.