en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Unexpected Treasure: Man Finds £2 Million Gold in Tank Bought on eBay

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:58 pm EST
Unexpected Treasure: Man Finds £2 Million Gold in Tank Bought on eBay

In a twist of fate that could rival the plot of a Hollywood movie, 62-year-old Nick Mead, a military vehicle enthusiast, found an unexpected treasure hidden in a Chinese Type 69 tank he purchased on eBay for £30,000. The tank, a copy of the Soviet T-55, was intended to join his remarkable collection of 150 military vehicles. However, what lay inside the seemingly ordinary tank would turn Mead’s world upside down.

Discovery of a Lifetime

While restoring the tank with his mechanic, Todd Chamberlain, the duo discovered five gold bars, each weighing approximately 5kg. The gold, estimated to be worth over £2 million, was found during a routine filming of their restoration process, a precaution taken in case they encountered munitions. The sight of the glimmering metal stashed away inside the tank left Mead and Chamberlain in disbelief.

The Gold’s Mysterious Origins

The origins of the gold are shrouded in mystery and conjecture. It is believed to have been looted by Iraqi soldiers during the 1990 invasion of Kuwait. The gold was then lost inside the tank, which was subsequently captured and transported to Britain. The previous restorer of the tank, Joe Hewes, had not stumbled upon the hidden treasure during his work.

The Legal Maze and Lingering Regret

On discovering the gold, Mead and Chamberlain immediately contacted the police. The authorities took possession of the gold bars, leaving Mead with a mere receipt. Six years have passed since the discovery, and Mead has yet to be compensated. The incident underscores the complexity of the legal aspects of finding gold in the UK. Under the Treasure Act, individuals who stumble upon treasure are required to report the find to the local coroner. The Crown then has the right to claim ownership of the discovered treasure.

Today, Mead expresses regret for not keeping the gold or negotiating a finder’s fee. He has been left in the dark about the gold’s fate as authorities continue their attempts to locate the rightful owners. Since the find, Mead has been the recipient of peculiar phone calls and remains unsure of the gold’s ultimate destiny.

0
Automotive Iraq United Kingdom
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Jeepney Modernization Program in the Philippines: A Shift to Electric Vehicles Offers Hope

By BNN Correspondents

Honda Service Technician Endangers Safety with Reckless Test Drive

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Toyota Component Fault Challenges Reliability of Modern Lotus Evora

By BNN Correspondents

Revolutionizing Supercars with Spider Silk: Roberto Velozzi's Vision

By Rizwan Shah

Aston Martin's AMR23: A Season of Aerodynamic Innovations and Updates ...
@Automotive · 33 mins
Aston Martin's AMR23: A Season of Aerodynamic Innovations and Updates ...
heart comment 0
Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Fisker Inc. Over Alleged Misrepresentation

By Olalekan Adigun

Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Fisker Inc. Over Alleged Misrepresentation
Ford Recalls 18,000 Trucks Over Potential Airbag Malfunction

By Rafia Tasleem

Ford Recalls 18,000 Trucks Over Potential Airbag Malfunction
Tekion Strengthens Leadership Team with New CFO and CRO Amid Rapid Growth

By BNN Correspondents

Tekion Strengthens Leadership Team with New CFO and CRO Amid Rapid Growth
Recalled Toyota Rav4’s Battery Ignites Million Dollar Fire in Honolulu

By Dil Bar Irshad

Recalled Toyota Rav4's Battery Ignites Million Dollar Fire in Honolulu
Latest Headlines
World News
Mechanicsburg Man Dies in Car Crash, 'Probable Acute Coronary Event' Cited as Cause
50 seconds
Mechanicsburg Man Dies in Car Crash, 'Probable Acute Coronary Event' Cited as Cause
Manchester United in Negotiations for Jadon Sancho's Return
3 mins
Manchester United in Negotiations for Jadon Sancho's Return
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
3 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Kansas State to conclude Nonconference Games with Faceoff against Chicago State
3 mins
Kansas State to conclude Nonconference Games with Faceoff against Chicago State
Major League Wrestling Announces Return to Tampa with 'WAR CHAMBER'
3 mins
Major League Wrestling Announces Return to Tampa with 'WAR CHAMBER'
Aprinox Users Face Higher Risk of Hyponatremia, Study Suggests
4 mins
Aprinox Users Face Higher Risk of Hyponatremia, Study Suggests
Michigan and Washington Triumph in CFP Semifinals: Set for Championship Showdown
4 mins
Michigan and Washington Triumph in CFP Semifinals: Set for Championship Showdown
Kano State Governor Refutes Rumors of SSG's Dismissal
4 mins
Kano State Governor Refutes Rumors of SSG's Dismissal
Comprehensive Coverage: Kildare Live and the Leinster Leader Keep Locals Informed
4 mins
Comprehensive Coverage: Kildare Live and the Leinster Leader Keep Locals Informed
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
3 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
39 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
1 hour
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
2 hours
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
3 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
3 hours
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment
3 hours
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment
Xbox Player Banned for Year After Uploading Explicit Game Content
3 hours
Xbox Player Banned for Year After Uploading Explicit Game Content

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app