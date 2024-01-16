On February 2nd, the much-anticipated spy thriller 'Argylle' will hit theaters, introducing an unexpected star to the big screen: a Scottish Fold cat named Chip. This feline sensation is the pet of the film's director, Matthew Vaughn, and his family. The journey of Chip's cinematic debut, however, has a charming backstory that intertwines with pop icon Taylor Swift and her beloved Scottish Fold seen in the documentary 'Miss Americana'.

Chip's Debut and Taylor Swift's Influence

Initially, a professional 'actor cat' was cast for 'Argylle'. However, unforeseen circumstances on the set became a fortunate turn of events for Chip. Matthew Vaughn, after watching Chip's natural flair and evident enjoyment during the shooting process, decided to feature his family pet in the film. This decision was instigated, indirectly, by Taylor Swift. After seeing Swift's Scottish Fold in 'Miss Americana', Vaughn's daughters persuaded their mother, Claudia Schiffer, to buy the same breed. In a twist of fate, Chip landed a role in 'Argylle', contributing to the film's unique charm.

'Argylle' and the Taylor Swift Authorship Conspiracy

Apart from the Scottish Fold connection, another link between 'Argylle' and Taylor Swift has been creating a buzz. Rumors suggest that Swift, under the pseudonym Elly Conway, wrote the novel on which the film is based. This theory was sparked by the character Conway in the book, who carries a cat in an argyle-print backpack—a style Swift is known to favor. However, the director firmly dismissed these conspiracy theories. Despite his daughter's conviction that Swift is the actual author, Vaughn confirmed that the pop star did not pen the book.

'Argylle': A Film Steeped in Intrigue

Despite the rumors and speculations, 'Argylle' stands as a promising spy thriller with an intriguing cast—human and feline. The film is a testament to the unexpected influences that shape our lives and work, showing how a pop star's choice of pet and fashion can ripple out and make waves in the world of cinema. As the audience awaits the film's release, the story of Chip the Scottish Fold adds an extra layer of anticipation and excitement to 'Argylle'.