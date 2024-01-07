en English
Unexpected Shift: UK Financial Services Industry Turns towards Labour Party

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:24 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 1:54 am EST
Breaking through the established norms, prominent figures in the City, traditionally the bastion of the Conservative Party, are shifting their loyalties and advising the Labour Party on policy priorities. This unexpected political realignment within the UK’s financial services industry indicates a broader sense of disillusionment with the Conservative Party’s recent performance, marked by perceived chaos and incompetence.

Key Players Changing Allegiances

Among the significant figures steering this change are Elizabeth Corley of Schroders, Douglas Flint of Abrdn, Nigel Higgins of Barclays, John Kingman of Legal & General, Shriti Vadera of Prudential, and David Schwimmer of London Stock Exchange Group. These individuals, who once stood firmly in the Conservative camp, are now lending their expertise to the Labour Party.

Labour’s Appeal Amid Uncertainty

The industry’s primary concern is stability and predictability in public policy. Many now view Labour as a beacon of hope in these turbulent times, despite the party’s lack of a clear policy agenda under leader Keir Starmer. Labour’s resurgence in polls and the possibility of their victory in the next election have led businesses to engage with them, even amid reservations about the party’s ability to address key economic challenges.

Fears and Reservations

Nonetheless, the shift towards Labour has not been without its apprehensions. Concerns about the potential increase in the tax burden and a tightening of employment rights under Labour are making waves in the financial sector. These changes could impact economic growth and the flexibility of the UK’s labor market. Despite these fears, for many in business, Labour is seen as the lesser of two evils as the Conservatives have become divided and have diverged from their traditional pro-business, center-right stance.

Business United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

