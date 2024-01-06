en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Social

Unexpected Closure of Otterbourne Tip Disrupts Waste Collection in Eastleigh

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:48 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 5:10 am EST
Unexpected Closure of Otterbourne Tip Disrupts Waste Collection in Eastleigh

In a sudden turn of events, Eastleigh’s waste and recycling collections have been disrupted due to the unforeseen closure of the Otterbourne tip. Managed by Veolia on behalf of Hampshire County Council, the tip’s closure has significantly impacted the borough council’s ability to empty their waste and recycling vehicles.

Residents Left in a Lurch

The disruption has left residents in a predicament, leading to an overflow of waste and recyclable materials. In response, Eastleigh Borough Council has advised residents to leave their bins out, promising they will be collected as soon as possible.

Monitoring the Situation

The council, fully aware of the inconvenience caused to residents, has stepped up its surveillance of the situation. Committed to the health and well-being of the residents, they are keeping a close eye on the situation and have assured the public that updates will be issued promptly.

Predicted Disruptions in Chandler’s Ford

As the problem persists, disruptions have extended beyond Eastleigh. Chandler’s Ford, a suburban area in the borough of Eastleigh, is also expected to face collection delays come Monday. The closure of the Otterbourne tip and subsequent collection delays are due to issues that are beyond the control of the borough council.

0
Social United Kingdom
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Social

See more
54 mins ago
Archbishop Scicluna on Church's Role in Politics and Addressing the Moral Crisis
In a candid dialogue addressing the Church’s role in the political sphere, Archbishop Charles Scicluna of Malta has confronted criticisms of his perceived silence on controversial issues. He underlined that while the Church has a responsibility to vocalize on various matters, it cannot dictate the country’s agenda. Rather, he advocated for a partnership with the
Archbishop Scicluna on Church's Role in Politics and Addressing the Moral Crisis
Antisemitism Concerns at Leeds University Lead to High-Profile Course Withdrawal
2 hours ago
Antisemitism Concerns at Leeds University Lead to High-Profile Course Withdrawal
German Farmers Protest: Widespread Traffic Disruptions as Agricultural Budget Cuts Spur Outrage
2 hours ago
German Farmers Protest: Widespread Traffic Disruptions as Agricultural Budget Cuts Spur Outrage
Lithuania Considers Raising Minimum Gambling Age to 21
1 hour ago
Lithuania Considers Raising Minimum Gambling Age to 21
European Council President Charles Michel to Step Down Early, Triggers Succession Race
1 hour ago
European Council President Charles Michel to Step Down Early, Triggers Succession Race
Phoenix Spree Deutschland Cancels Property Development Project Amid Declining Property Values in Berlin
2 hours ago
Phoenix Spree Deutschland Cancels Property Development Project Amid Declining Property Values in Berlin
Latest Headlines
World News
Democrats' Abortion-Related Ballot Strategy: A Silver Bullet or a Double-edged Sword?
34 seconds
Democrats' Abortion-Related Ballot Strategy: A Silver Bullet or a Double-edged Sword?
CWALAC President Penny Nance Endorses Donald Trump for 2024 GOP Nomination
36 seconds
CWALAC President Penny Nance Endorses Donald Trump for 2024 GOP Nomination
Kaizer Chiefs Set Sights on 2024 Success: A Vision Beyond Trophies
2 mins
Kaizer Chiefs Set Sights on 2024 Success: A Vision Beyond Trophies
Transport Unions Announce Strike Amidst Unmet Demands; Government Reacts
2 mins
Transport Unions Announce Strike Amidst Unmet Demands; Government Reacts
Charlotte's Vegetarian Dining Guide for a Healthy New Year
4 mins
Charlotte's Vegetarian Dining Guide for a Healthy New Year
Tandem's t:slim X2 Insulin Pump Now Integrated with Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus CGM Sensor
4 mins
Tandem's t:slim X2 Insulin Pump Now Integrated with Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus CGM Sensor
Scott Van Pelt's ESPN Ascendancy and the Looming Uncertainty of Bill Belichick's Future
4 mins
Scott Van Pelt's ESPN Ascendancy and the Looming Uncertainty of Bill Belichick's Future
High Power Committee Proposed to Supervise Mahalaxmi Racecourse Redevelopment
4 mins
High Power Committee Proposed to Supervise Mahalaxmi Racecourse Redevelopment
Malaga's Half Marathon Climbs to New Heights in World Athletics Ranking
5 mins
Malaga's Half Marathon Climbs to New Heights in World Athletics Ranking
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
3 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
3 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
5 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
5 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
5 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
5 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
6 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
6 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence
7 hours
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app