Unexpected Closure of Otterbourne Tip Disrupts Waste Collection in Eastleigh

In a sudden turn of events, Eastleigh’s waste and recycling collections have been disrupted due to the unforeseen closure of the Otterbourne tip. Managed by Veolia on behalf of Hampshire County Council, the tip’s closure has significantly impacted the borough council’s ability to empty their waste and recycling vehicles.

Residents Left in a Lurch

The disruption has left residents in a predicament, leading to an overflow of waste and recyclable materials. In response, Eastleigh Borough Council has advised residents to leave their bins out, promising they will be collected as soon as possible.

Monitoring the Situation

The council, fully aware of the inconvenience caused to residents, has stepped up its surveillance of the situation. Committed to the health and well-being of the residents, they are keeping a close eye on the situation and have assured the public that updates will be issued promptly.

Predicted Disruptions in Chandler’s Ford

As the problem persists, disruptions have extended beyond Eastleigh. Chandler’s Ford, a suburban area in the borough of Eastleigh, is also expected to face collection delays come Monday. The closure of the Otterbourne tip and subsequent collection delays are due to issues that are beyond the control of the borough council.